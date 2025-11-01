Rams Make Last Minute Roster Moves Before Saints Matchup
The Los Angeles Rams made multiple last-minute roster moves as they get set to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Activations
The Rams activated CB A.J. Green and RB Ronnie Rivers.
A.J. Green
Green had a phenominal preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, repeadedly making play after play in the winning effort.
“I thought A.J. really came out hot," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay on Green's performance. "I think the thing that we understand really early is they were taking those three by one isolations into the boundary and after a couple plays back-to-back, he stood up and realized what it was going to be. I think that was with their first group where they were trying to get quick and easy throws and explosive plays to get those guys out. I was very proud with how he responded.”
Ronnie Rivers
Rivers has been activated multiple times this season. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on Rivers earlier this season.
"Ronnie [Rivers] has played good football for us dating back to 2022 when he was here and in 2023, doing what he did in the playoff game versus Detroit and had some big plays," stated LaFleur. "It’s just another room."
"Before anyone asks, the tight end room…you have four NFL caliber tight ends in there that have played a lot of meaningful ball, three of them and then [Terrance] Ferguson, it was great for him to get out there last week. We have go do the dang thing but on paper, you like what these guys can do as individuals as position groups and now we have to put this whole thing together and go play football the right way.”
What The Activations Mean
This means Darious Williams, who is already doubtful, will likely miss the game. While Roger McCreary is set to be active, Green provides instant, natural depth at the outside cornerback position.
With Rivers, that likely means Jarquez Hunter will be inactive yet again. The Rams' rookie running back has yet to record a single carry this season, and this is the third time the team has activated a running back over him, doing so last week and with Cody Schrader in the season opener.
