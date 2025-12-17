Rams Address Why Ahkello Witherspoon Was Inactive Against Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a shocking decision last Sunday to make defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon inactive. Witherspoon, who is coming back from injury, played against the Panthers and Cardinals before missing the Lions contest.

The top coaches for the Rams spoke on the decision.

McVay Provides His Reasoning

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the decision, providing his reasoning behind getting Darious Williams back into the fold while having Witherspoon listed as inactive.

“I think we're just continuing to figure it out on a weekly basis." stated McVay. "There's a lot of love for Ahkello. I think it was what we felt was best for that given game. He's done a hell of a job for us, but he also is coming off an injury and hasn't played a whole lot of football. With [Cornerback Darious Williams] ‘D-Will’ being able to get back out there, it's a fluid situation."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I've said to you guys from the jump, we have four starting corners that we feel really good about. Unfortunately, usually you can only get about three of those guys up just based on the nature of your 48. There’s some fluidity and flexibility based on the upcoming matchup, how guys have played, what we think is best, but I can't say enough good things about Ahkello and the professionalism at which he approached last week. We'll continue to see what's best as we navigate. Most importantly, just this game this week.”

Shula Adds His Perspective

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke on Witherspoon's recent benching, stating the same thing as McVay. This was a tactical decision as Witherspoon continues to get back up to speed, following his injury.

“We're always just trying to get the best guys up in the best roles," commented Shula. "It's a decision we feel like we know with [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes, [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant] and [Cornerback] ‘D-Will’ [Darious Williams]. ‘D-Will’ was a little bit banged up the week before so that's what led to that decision. Then you decide with all four healthy, what do you think the best matchups are going to be? We'll see what it leads to Thursday night.”

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams continue to use a three-man rotation at outside corner but with both Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes playing on the inside at various points since Quentin Lake's injury, Witherspoon could easily find himself back into the mix without the Rams having to make another defensive back inactive.

