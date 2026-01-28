Rams' Demoff Drops Mic on Chris Shula Misinformation

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are struck back against reports claiming defensive coordinator Chris Shula bombed his head coaching interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Original Claim

937thefan's Andrew Fillipponi reports that per his sources, Shula bombed his virtual interview that took place on the Friday before the NFC Divisional Round.

"Report: Rams DC Chris Shula did not interview well for the Steelers HC job. In his virtual interview," wrote Fillipponi. "Per sources. In fact, one person went as far as to say he “bombed” the interview. Shula’s defense gave up 31 points to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game."

Demoff Backs Shula

Rams President Kevin Demoff took to twitter to say that he spoke to the Steelers organization and the report is false.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"In talking to the Steelers there is no truth to this, but maybe rather than trying to build up your name by tearing someone else down you should examine a process that has coaches having the biggest job interviews of their life crammed into an hour the day before a playoff game," wrote Demoff in a tweet.

The Reality of the Situation

While it's more than believable that Demoff spoke to the Steelers and that the Steelers denied having said anything that would discredit Shula, Fillipponi wasn't the only one to say this about the Rams defensive coordinator.

Pat McAfee Show's Tone Diggs echoed those sentiments on Monday.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy (right) speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers as owner Art Rooney II (left) listens in at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"They did interview [Chris] Shula and [Nate] Scheelhaase and Klay Kubiak from the Niners virtually," stated Diggs. "I heard from some sources that those guys, their interviews were underwhelming, is what I was told."

While I don't believe in those reports at all, there is a reason both Fillipponi and Diggs said this and that is because someone with some type of clout within or around the Steelers organization pushed that narrative.

This looks like underhanded, backdoor tactics to justify the Mike McCarthy hire. Who would be pushing an unprovable narrative has yet to be revealed, but it is an absolute joke that Shula, who accepted a head coaching job request, is getting his name tarnished due to a one-hour activity that was nothing more than a weekly Zoom meeting.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Joe McCarthy Jr. (left) and Ellen McCarthy (right) flank their son Mike McCarthy (middle) at a press conference announcing Mike as the new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers themselves may have not said a thing but someone did and while this could all be a misunderstanding, the consequences are damming...and in the NFL, misunderstandings rarely are that in definition.

All I'm going to say is this. How many coaches interviewed for head coaching jobs this cycle? How many have had reports saying their interviews went badly? Smells a lot like a farm after the animals are fed.

