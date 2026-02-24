Latest Mock Gives Rams Bold Direction To Follow
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the brightest outlooks of any team this offseason, and that begins with them having two picks to work with in the first-round of the upcoming draft. They were just in the NFC Championship Game, and they now have two opportunities to add luxury talent to their roster.
Blake Brockermeyer writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down his mock draft before the combine. The Rams are predicted to make a bold decision, taking Ty Simpson with the 13th pick and Caleb Lomu with the 29th pick.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
"As great as Matthew Stafford is playing, you have to start thinking about a replacement, and Simpson is a no-brainer QB2 who could have teams like the Jets considering a trade up to snatch him. He stands to benefit from a weak quarterback class and brings promising traits", said Brockermeyer.
Matthew Stafford won't be around forever, but I think a first-round selection this season to select his successor may be too steep a price. It is important for them to consider their future, but with a pick this high, I don't think quarterback should be an option here.
They have glaring weaknesses in their roster that, if left unchecked, can knock them out of contention for a Super Bowl for the third year in a row. Simpson has plenty of upside and can seamlessly transition from one era of contending to another if he pans out, but I don't believe the Rams should be taking that much of a gamble with the 12th overall pick.
If he has an impressive combine, then I could be swayed into believing he could be the future signal caller for the Rams. However, at the moment, I think this would be a mistake for Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams' top brass. Simpson simply doesn't have the playing time to warrant a team trying to win a Super Bowl next season to take inside the top 15 selections.
Finally, there's Lomu. I don't think investing in the offensive line is a bad idea at all, especially given their quarterback is one of the oldest in the NFL. They looked vulnerable against defenses that were able to get pressure on Stafford.
Overall, I think this would be an interesting draft class for the Rams. Simpson can soak up experience from sitting on the bench, and Lomu provides good backup in year one, with potential to become their starter.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' potential offense when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.