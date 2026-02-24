Latest Mock Gives Rams Bold Direction To Follow

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the brightest outlooks of any team this offseason, and that begins with them having two picks to work with in the first-round of the upcoming draft. They were just in the NFC Championship Game, and they now have two opportunities to add luxury talent to their roster.

Blake Brockermeyer writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down his mock draft before the combine. The Rams are predicted to make a bold decision, taking Ty Simpson with the 13th pick and Caleb Lomu with the 29th pick.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"As great as Matthew Stafford is playing, you have to start thinking about a replacement, and Simpson is a no-brainer QB2 who could have teams like the Jets considering a trade up to snatch him. He stands to benefit from a weak quarterback class and brings promising traits", said Brockermeyer.

Matthew Stafford won't be around forever, but I think a first-round selection this season to select his successor may be too steep a price. It is important for them to consider their future, but with a pick this high, I don't think quarterback should be an option here.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

They have glaring weaknesses in their roster that, if left unchecked, can knock them out of contention for a Super Bowl for the third year in a row. Simpson has plenty of upside and can seamlessly transition from one era of contending to another if he pans out, but I don't believe the Rams should be taking that much of a gamble with the 12th overall pick.

If he has an impressive combine, then I could be swayed into believing he could be the future signal caller for the Rams. However, at the moment, I think this would be a mistake for Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams' top brass. Simpson simply doesn't have the playing time to warrant a team trying to win a Super Bowl next season to take inside the top 15 selections.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Finally, there's Lomu. I don't think investing in the offensive line is a bad idea at all, especially given their quarterback is one of the oldest in the NFL. They looked vulnerable against defenses that were able to get pressure on Stafford.

Overall, I think this would be an interesting draft class for the Rams . Simpson can soak up experience from sitting on the bench, and Lomu provides good backup in year one, with potential to become their starter.

