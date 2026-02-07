What Unit the Rams Need To Continue To Improve

The Los Angeles Rams took a big jump from where their team was in 2024. They avoided starting off the season slow and were at points the number one seed in the NFC. Their path to the Super Bowl got cut one step short, but their team showed a lot of progress.

Matthew Stafford may have been the MVP last season, but he wasn't the only reason why the Rams won 12 games and got the chance to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game . What do the Rams need out of their team in order for them to continue to find success next season?

Progression Is Needed

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the NFL's most improved defenses last season by EPA per play. The Rams rank third on the list, with there being a negative 0.125 differential between 2024 and last season.

"The young Rams’ defense was one of the best units in the 2025 regular season, finishing eighth in EPA per play after finishing 27th in 2024. Chris Shula’s unit took a step forward in his second season as the team’s defensive coordinator, despite the team not investing an awful lot of money. The key signings they did make proved effective, though", said Valentine.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams were able to hold on to Chris Shula so far this offseason, which is a miracle considering how many teams were in search of their next leader. Despite his defense letting up 31 points in the biggest game, I still believe Shula is a great defensive coordinator.

"Interior defender Poona Ford (86.2 grade; fourth) was one of the best interior stoppers in the NFL in 2025. His 78.7 PFF run-defense grade was fifth among interior defenders, and there weren’t many better defenders at eating up space and clogging rushing lanes", said Valentine.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams saw firsthand the effect Poona Ford had on their defensive line, which helped their unit turn around dramatically. He's the type of player the Rams should be looking to buy low once the offseason begins. They have plenty of cap space, and they need to have another free agency where they walk away big winners.

The Rams' young defensive corps is only going to get older with time, which is why they have to continue to invest in that side of the ball. One of their two first-round picks in the draft has to be used on a defensive player, or both.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.