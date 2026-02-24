The Los Angeles Rams are not attending the NFL Scouting Combine once again. That is not a surprise, as they have not attended it for a while now. That does not mean that they are not doing their homework on all the prospects that will be in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Rams have their style of doing things when it comes to prospects and the NFL Draft. And their way has worked for some time now, because they have been the best drafting team the last few years.

The Rams are always looking to get better in the offseason. This offseason, it could certainly come in the NFL Draft. That is because the Rams have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

You rarely see that when you have had as much success as the Rams have had over the years. No matter what picks the Rams have, they are going to make the most of them, and they have turned most draft picks into starting players. They would like to continue that.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Offensive Linemen for Rams in 2026 NFL Draft

The offensive line will be a position group the Rams will keep a close eye on as the draft gets closer. The Rams' offensive line is getting older by the year, and the protection of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is a priority for the Rams. The Rams want the best protection, and they want the offensive line to be able to block in both the passing game and the run game. They do that well, and now they could be looking to add more of that in the draft.

"Interestingly, the top tackles this year are right tackles. And so I wanted to kick the tires on that a little bit, diving in on Utah’s Spencer Fano and Miami’s Francis Mauigoa, " said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Part of it, in each case, is that the team has a pretty reasonable option to man the left side (More on that in a second). But these guys are separate cases, rather than part of some larger trend

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“They’re kind of opposite players,” Draft expert Toddy McShay said. “Mauigoa is a massive right tackle. He’s been a right tackle. He projects as a right tackle, even if he’d played left in college, at 6' 6", 325. Fano, off the bus, looks like a left tackle."

"He’s 6' 5”, 300, a really good athlete, moves well, quick out of his stance. He plays with balance. But he’s not overpowering like Mauigoa. They’re opposites. And Fano, who looks like a left tackle, has a career at right tackle because [Caleb] Lomu, who’s also extremely athletic, just more raw than Fano, played left tackle.”

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

