Rams Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have had a wild free agency, so let's dive into their moves and evaluate what they got wrong and what they got right.

What The Rams Got Right

All their moves so far have made complete sense from a schematic and financial sense. Adding Trent McDuffie was the key piece as the Rams have lacked a true shutdown corner since Jalen Ramsey's departure. The brilliance comes from retaining Kam Curl and adding Jaylen Watson . There are two ways to attack McDuffie and that's either with size or space.

Watson can be matched up against bigger wide receivers, and Curl limits the amount of space a receiver is able to use, allowing McDuffie to anticipate common route patterns without fear of leaving the top exposed. When someone invests as much as the Rams have in McDuffie, often it's seen as an instant fix. The Rams not only added a shutdown corner but also added the pieces that will mask weaknesses.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates with cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When people ask what makes the Rams as successful as they have been over the last nine seasons, it's that even the stars get help. It creates a team unit, a we not me mentality that allows stars to shine in big moments.

On top of that, there was a serious push to fix the issues on Special Teams and the Rams have gone about it in the right way, bringing in proven players to set the standard for the room.

What The Rams Missed So Far

One of those Special Teamers is long snapper Joe Cardona and while the Rams and new Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone need their guy who can execute their vision, one has to wonder if the Rams are playing with fire by not bringing back Jake McQuaide after a successful return in 2025.

Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, that's a minor issue compared to the lack of investment in linebackers and wide receivers. One has to hope that the draft or the post-draft free agency market will address the issue, as the Rams need a veteran third receiver threat, an off-ball linebacker who can either cover or blitz, and another veteran pass rusher.

The good news is that all of these positions could be taken care of in April, and the lack of an immediate move does not signal that a move won't be made. Those three skillsets are the team's current weaknesses, which is why they are a priority.