Rams Learn Price to Trade For Eagles A.J. Brown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. If the Los Angeles Rams wish to have A.J. Brown on their roster, the price is becoming clearly evident.

Breer Believes Brown's Price Has Been Set

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports on Brown and what he believes the asking price is to trade for Brown's services.

"My sense is that A.J. Brown’s camp has a feel for his potential trade market," stated Breer. "And while I don’t think that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is going to start shopping Brown around, I do think he’ll listen to any incoming offers for his star receiver, who’s 29 years old and has four 1,000-yard seasons in his four years as an Eagle."

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"The next piece, then, would be finding a fair trade comp for Brown."

"One would be the Stefon Diggs trade in 2024. The Bills sent Diggs to the Texans that offseason, packaging him with a sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. Diggs, having just turned 30, was a little more than a year older than Brown is now. Like Brown, he was coming off four 1,000-yard seasons in four years with his second NFL team. So this lines up in a lot of ways."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Of course, having a few teams involved could change the price, and I’m sure Roseman will be looking for a first-rounder, or even more than just that. And since it’s Roseman, you can be sure he’ll find the best deal possible for the Eagles. How good that deal is, I’d think, will probably determine whether a deal happens at all."

Brown was traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Eagles in 2022 for the 18th and 101st overall picks. The Rams own the 13th and 29th picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Another factor that went into Diggs' trade was the lack of championship success and the fallout from it in Buffalo, something we witnessed again in the playoffs last season when Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott, promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach after the Bills' loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Denver Broncos.

Diggs also voided the final three years of his deal upon his trade to the Texans, making him a one-year rental for Houston, impacting his value. Brown has three years left on his current deal.

How This Affects the Rams

Brown's price would likely resemble his original trade from Tennessee, with a bit of a difference to account for his increased salary, the fact that the Rams and Eagles share a conference, and Brown's age/ current wear and tear.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks to receive a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

However, based on Breer's report, if the Rams offered their 29th overall selection and a day-three pick, Brown could be in Los Angeles as soon as March. Now we wait and see.

