Rams NFL Combine Takeaways: Rams Have Bold Options For NFL Draft

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have several choices to make this offseason, and after an exciting NFL Combine, it's clear the team has several bold options at its disposal.

Wide Receiver

It's becoming abundantly clear that if the Rams decide to draft a wide receiver in the first round, they will have multiple top choices, regardless of whatever pick they use to make it.

Ohio State's Carnell Tate , USC's Makai Lemon , and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson appear to be the top prospects, but Washington's Denzel Boston, who was coached by former Rams assistant Jedd Fisch, and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion.

Back in 2023, the Seattle Seahawks, who had two first-round picks, selected Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If the Rams choose to use their 13th pick on a defender, they could emulate Seattle's success with a cornerback early and a receiver to round out day one of the draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Route

After their loss in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles entered the draft with two first round picks. They used both selections to add Georgia's Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Both men were critical in the Eagles' win in Super Bowl LVI.

If the Rams decide to double dip with defenders, there are many possibilities but two scenarios stand out. Adding defensive tackle Peter Woods and a corner would be a smart decision but the prospect of adding either LSU's Mansoor Delane or Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, and then drafting Tennessee's Colton Hood to bring in two cornerbacks is a bold but intriguing move.

If the gamble pays off, the Rams would have the outside corner position, a position the Rams do not like to pay, secured for the next five seasons. However, the board would have to work out in their favor.

There's Very Little Reason To Believe in the Unbelieveable

While this is the NFL and anything can happen at any time, there seems to be little traction in the belief that the Rams are looking at Ty Simpson or the offensive line in any serious matter when it comes to their first round selections.

It's my belief, based on recent events, that the Rams have little to no interest in using a high valued pick in any manner that doesn't directly involve improving their Super Bowl chances for next season.

The Rams haven't invested in the quarterback position in the draft since Stetson Bennett and that was with a fourth-round pick in 2023. They like veterans at the position. For the offensive line, expect added depth but Warren McClendon appears to be the future at right tackle so it's doubtful the Rams go after Miami's Francis Mauigoa or Utah's Caleb Lomu.

