Three Reasons Why the Rams Should Go After A.J. Brown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears the Los Angeles Rams will be a witness to a massive development occurring in the NFC East.

In a story by Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick, it appears things are questionable at best in the city of brotherly love.

"Amid endless uncertainty regarding A.J. Brown’s future with the Eagles, Sirianni was asked directly if the wide receiver would be with the team in 2026," wrote Kadlick.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Will A.J. be here next season?“ he asked back before adding, “I think we're still in a spot, like I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season, but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow.”

"Brown is not only due $29 million in 2026, but if the Eagles trade him, they’ll carry $40 million in dead money. However, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has pointed out, that money doesn't just vanish if Philadelphia keeps him on the roster."

Why The Rams Should Trade For Brown

1. Brown Solves Three Major Problems Instantly

Those three problems are the lack of a third, established pass-catching threat, the future after Davante Adams, and the future after Matthew Stafford .

While it would not be fair to blame Konata Mumpfield, especially as I believe the Rams are playing him out of position as he would be much more effective on the inside, Mumpfield did have an oppertunity to win the NFC Championship game by making a remarkably difficult catch against the best defense in the playoffs.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mumpfield was unable to and by the time Stafford looked his way and fired the ball, the window was as close to being closed as one could get. Brown has the ability to get open quicker, Stafford would look his way sooner due to trust of a veteran player, and his hands are undeniable. Brown would get the Rams over the top.

Plus, Brown would be a player that likely stays in Los Angeles for at least three seasons, giving Puka Nacua another top player to work off of, while whoever replaces Stafford has two bona fide threats, perhaps even three if Mumpfield takes the jump I'm expecting him to make.

2. Brown Is Worth His Asking Price

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks to receive a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

There are very few players for whom a team can pay a premium and still look intelligent for doing so. Brown is that player. Long story short, the Eagles and the Titans do not have the playoff success they have had over the last several years if not for Brown, his production, and the opportunities he creates for others based on his influence.

3. Brown's Issues in Philadelphia Fundamentally Can Not Exist With Los Angeles

Brown's main dilemma with the Eagles has always come down to two coinciding instances. A lack of targets paired with a lack of team success. Brown is a selfless player but a man who wants to be the reason behind the success. It's a tough balance but that doesn't make him selfish, it makes him a winner.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua and DeVonta Smith have the same laissez-faire attitude, but any big-bodied, playmaking, wide receiver one who doesn't complain is not a player I would want on my team. The only person who can advocate for Brown is Brown, so I won't demonize him for asking the team to put the weight on his shoulders. That's the hallmark of a winner, and for a Rams offense that throws the ball repeatedly, while having eight winning seasons in nine years, seems like the perfect fit moving forward.

