Latest Mock Helps Rams Find Perfect Duo to Complete Burgeoning Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the 2025 NFL season, the Rams number one priority is addressing their cornerback situation after the departure of Cobie Durant and a season in which the defensive backs were left out to dry in the NFC Championship Game.

Thus, ESPN's Field Yates believes the Rams will look at one place to solve their issues.

The Rams Address The Cornerback Position

Yates believes that the Rams will select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy with the 13th overall pick.

"The Rams have two first-round picks, and the tenor of their offseason would've changed dramatically if quarterback Matthew Stafford retired. But Stafford said he'll be back in 2026 during his MVP speech, making cornerback the primary need. Los Angeles learned the hard way last season that a strong front seven can't neutralize a capable passing game -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for 354 receiving yards in three matchups against the Rams."



Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"McCoy is a wild card. He is clearly talented enough to go in the top 10, but he missed the entire 2025 season after tearing an ACL last January. He's a long, confident and talented man-to-man cover corner who stood out in 2024 (four interceptions and seven passes defensed). If his medicals are fully on track, he'll go early."

However, the Tennessee connection does not end as Yates believes the Rams will select cornerback Colton Hood with the 29th overall selection.

"A double-dip at cornerback for the Rams? And from the same college?! This would be the first instance of a team taking two players from the same school at the same position in the first round during the common draft era (since 1967), per ESPN Research," stated Yates. "But I believe this move merits consideration given the overall strength of the Rams' roster and the vulnerability of their secondary."

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (9) runs the ball against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

"Hood didn't actually take any snaps on the field with McCoy, as he transferred to Tennessee prior to the 2025 season that McCoy sat out due to injury. But Hood more than made up for McCoy's void with 10 pass breakups this past season."

Why This Makes Sense For the Rams

The Rams are likely to keep Emmanuel Forbes but the lack of clarity with the futures of Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Roger McCreary, and Cobie Durant means the Rams have two vacant spots for their three-man corner rotation.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates after making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

By drafting both players, that's potentiall five years of premier cornerback play as a reduced price. The perfect solution as the Rams look to financially navigate Matthew Stafford's final years and then the future after him.

