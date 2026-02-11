Why Mike Macdonald Is Sean McVay's Worthiest Challenger Yet

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Debate within the coaching ranks of the NFC West is heating up as it appears Los Angeles Rams head coach has taken the second chair to Seattle's Mike Macdonald.

Manzano Says Macdonald Is The Top Coach in the NFC West

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano believes that Macdonald's Super Bowl LX victory makes him the best coach in the division and considering only Sean McVay has a ring in the division and Macdonald has a 3-2 record All-Time, Manzano's words come with weight.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And just like that, Macdonald is just as accomplished as McVay, with both having one Super Bowl title. Macdonald has already done what Shanahan has failed to do in two Super Bowl appearances," stated Manzano.



"The Seahawks struck gold with Macdonald the second they realized they needed to buck the latest coaching trend. While most teams searched for the next McVay or Shanahan, coaches with offensive backgrounds, Seattle went the other direction and bet on the rising defensive coach from Baltimore—and hasn’t looked back since hiring Macdonald two seasons ago."



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"What’s more impressive is the amount of trust the organization had in Macdonald from the beginning, despite him being a first-time head coach. That must not have been easy to do after several successful seasons with the experienced Pete Carroll, who was in his 70s before being replaced by the coach still two years away from 40."



"In his first season, Macdonald wasn’t pleased with the early results from his defense and the team immediately reshaped the roster, trading for linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who had a game-high 11 total tackles in the Super Bowl. Then came all the drastic offensive moves ahead of the 2025 season. Out went quarterback Geno Smith, wide receiver DK Metcalf and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, before the Seahawks signed Sam Darnold, hired OC Klint Kubiak, who will soon be the head coach of the Raiders and selected rookie guard Grey Zabel in the first round."



"Macdonald hasn’t gotten much wrong since arriving in Seattle last year, and now GM John Schneider and the Seahawks are reaping the rewards from taking a chance on a defensive coach."

Is This A Coaching Issue?

While there is no doubt that the Seahawks are the best team in the NFL with a future Hall of Fame head coach, I don't think we can say one is better than the other when the sample size is so small. Yes, Macdonald is on a two game win streak but needed one of the wildest plays in NFL history to do so, the failed two-point conversion that was deemed successful due to a backwards pass.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

McVay also had Macdonald on the ropes in year one with backups so now that Macdonald has had time to counter, with roster construction and a new offensive system, McVay can counter with defensive reinforcements.

Year three will decide the winner but Macdonald sure looks like a strong favorite to repeat, especially once he gets Zach Charbonnet healthy again, giving him full access to his arsenal and unlike McVay, his Special Teams are in order. It's the reason he's a champion.

