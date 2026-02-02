Tom Brady Gives Rams Matthew Stafford Ultimate Honor

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to execellence this season as Matthew Stafford lit up the NFL, going toe-to-toe with the league's top defenses, ofter putting up numbers on his opposition.

As a result of his outstanding play, Stafford picked up a massive honor from one of the game's greatest passers of all time.

Brady Shows Stafford Ultimate Love

NFL legend Tom Brady was handing out his annual #LFG awards as a part of his coverage for Fox Sports: NFL. When it came to Brady's Player of the Year award, he named Stafford due to the Rams' gunslinger's massive 2025 season.

"He showed up in the biggest moments for his teammates, and he always found ways to produce," stated Brady. "For me, the highlight of the year is just traveling around and seeing these guys all ball out at the biggest times."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"LFG Player of the Year in my mind is Matthew Stafford . I had covered him a bunch this year. I was so impressed by what he did throughout the entire season. I think his consistency was incredible. He showed up in the biggest moments for his teammates. He made throws that so few guys in the NFL can make. He did it in tough conditions and look, they play in the dome out there at SoFi all the time. But he went on the road. They were great on the road, they were great in wind. He had his main guys go down a few times. Puka was down, Davonte was down and he always found ways to produce. An incredible touchdown interception ratio. He was absurd. And look a few shout outs to JSN, what a year he had as a receiver. James Cook, at half back, what a year he had, I got to cover them too. So for me, the highlight of the year is just traveling around and seeing these guys all ball out at the biggest times."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stafford was by far the NFL's best pure passer, using his patented "look-off" technique to hold defenders in place while he fires no-look passes up and down the field. His connection with Davante Adams gave Stafford his form back while Puka Nacua did end the year with the most receptions in the league.

Not a bad campaign at all for the future Hall of Famer.

