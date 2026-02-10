Three Instant Takeaways From Rams Rob Havenstein's Retirement

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are saying goodbye to franchise legend Rob Havenstein. Here's what Havenstein's retirement means for the team.

1. The St. Louis Era Is Officially Coming To An End

I'll have my further thoughts on Havenstein , what he means to the team, and more tomorrow in my column but in the meantime, Havenstein's retirement marks the end of an era. Havenstein defined the term passionate professional. He never left personal ambitions supersede the goals of the team, he always wanted to be involved in the action, and he was a leader on and off the field.

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive linesmen Rob Havenstein (79) Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) and Los Angeles Rams offensive linesmen Steve Avila (73) celebrate during the second half in a game against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yannick Peterhans-Imagn Images | Yannick Peterhans-Imagn Images

The Rams do not win Super Bowl LVI without him. The Rams do not maintain their lofty standards without his example. Havenstein once said he missed playing because he wasn't able to come in with the rest of the team, sore and stiff on a Monday, because that's how much he loved being a Ram.

He is the gold standard and unless the Rams re-sign Jake McQuade, Havenstein will be the last St. Louis Ram to play for the franchise and is the final St. Louis Rams player on offense to play for the franchise. He joins Aaron Donald, who occupies the defensive side.

2. Warren McClendon Is Ready

One of Havenstein's parting gifts to the Rams was his mentorship of Warren McClendon. Even when dealing with injuries, trying to race back into the team, he made sure McClendon was ready every week and McClendon put in continuous top performances.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. (71) reacts after quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) (obscured) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson (90) during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

McClendon will be the starter at right tackle moving forward and as the Rams once did with Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, Havenstein became the next franchise legend to set up their successor. A true pillar.

3. This Is Davante Adams' Turn To Lead

With Havenstein's departure comes an open spot for the Rams' captaincy. Kyren Williams took Cooper Kupp's spot last season and in return, Williams had another 1,000 yard season while coming up huge in the playoffs.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

He was once a captain on the Packers and the Raiders and it is time to see the C on his jersey again. Cooper Kupp set the standards in the wide receiver room but Davante Adams redefined it. Under his tuteledge, Puka Nacua took over the NFL, leading the league in receptions, while Konata Mumpfield worked from seventh round pick to a continous role player as a rookie.

The Rams are going airborne in 2026. All their top offensive minds are masters of the sky. It's time for the Rams' lead pilot to have the captancy and to take the Rams into their next era of offensive dominance. It's time to rely on the future Hall of Famer.

