Why Rams Should Target Star Tight End at Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the top contenders this season, not only in the NFC but also in the whole NFL. The Rams are looking to get back to the playoffs and have a huge run to the Super Bowl. That is something they want to do, and they have the team to do that this season. They made sure they made the right choices in the offseason, and for the most part, those players and things have worked out for them. They have played a huge role for the Rams this season.
The Rams are going to Week 9 with a 5-2 record and on the outside looking in at the NFC West. They are facing a very winnable team in Week 9 and they will be heavy favorites this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. But the Rams know that does not mean anything, and they need to make sure they go out there and play the best football game of the season. If they could do that, they would come out with a lot of positive things and have momentum for the rest of the season.
It is also not out of the question that the Rams have one more move in them as the NFL trade deadline is coming to a close soon. The Rams have been known for their big time trades during the season. It is going to be interesting to see if they have a big move in them that we have seen before from general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay.
Karl Rasmussen named the Rams as a potential fit for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts if he is traded at the deadline.
Los Angeles Rams
Three Rams tight ends have more than seven catches in 2025. None have more than 13. The trio of Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen have combined for fewer catches than Pitts has this season. In an offense that averages 34.7 pass attempts per game, Los Angeles needs more out of its tight ends.
Pitts would be a great fit in the Rams’ offense, and could quickly develop a rapport with Matthew Stafford, who has thrown almost exclusively in the direction of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua this year. Those two combine for 128 targets, more than half of the team’s 242 total passes. Pitts would be able to get quality looks from one of the game’s most experienced quarterbacks on a team that’s looking to contend immediately, and he could have an instant impact in L.A.’s star-studded offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE