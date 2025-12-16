What Rams' Colby Parkinson Made of Career-Day

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are officially in the postseason after defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday. In the Rams' victory, they needed everyone to play a role, especially after both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua went down with injuries.

While Nacua did return, it was the Rams' heroic efforts on defense in the second half as well as the rise of three different offensive players, that guided the team to victory. After the game, Colby Parkinson, Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner joined Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Puka Nacua in making post-game statements.

Parkinson, Corum, and Williams combined for five total touchdowns on Sunday while Turner committed the game-changing sack on Williams, a sack that gave Chris Shula control of the game in the second half.

Watch Colby Parkinson's Full Press Conference

Parkinson's Growth Since Arriving in Los Angeles

Parkinson was a bit of an unknown during his time in Seattle. For a variety of reasons, Parkinson wasn't utilized to his full potential, but as a member of the Rams, not only has Parkinson continued to put in career performances, he also has set himself up to be the long-term starter at the position for the foreseeable future.

“I've seen him grow as a football player," Rams OC Mike LaFleur. "There was a reason that we all collectively, Sean [General Manager] Les [Snead] and everyone else were thrilled about grabbing him a year ago out of free agency just from his toughness and some of the things that he could do in all the phases run, pass catching and then pass protection."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrate after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think he's grown so much as a player and as a man. I don't want to say accepting his role, but embracing everything that we've asked him to do and do it at the highest clip that he can. He goes to work, both in the meeting room and the practice, field as well as anyone we have on this squad. He’s a Ram through and through. I couldn't be happier for his individual success, which is leading to a lot of the stuff that we've been able to do offensively.”

Over the past few weeks, Parkinson has served as Stafford's most reliable safety valve. When both Adams and Nacua were out of the game, it was Parkinson that Stafford turned to, and Parkinson rewarded his trust with a touchdown.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think he's just as steady as they come as a human being, a great player," stated Stafford. "He’s a huge target and has great hands. The catch he made last week was unbelievable. It was a great grab. It was a tight window throw in there with a guy on his back and he was able to come down with it. He's done a great job of that. I think he's shown up really nicely in run after the catch as well recently.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.