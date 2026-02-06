Les Snead Now Has More Decisions to Make at QB

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead is one of the best general managers in the National Football League. Snead has been with the Rams for a long time, and he has proven to be a great one, as he knows how to build a team and keep a team contending each season.

Snead has done a great job of drafting players, getting the right players, and coming up with a plan on how he wants this team to look. Snead wants to be his best for the Rams and the players on the field.

Snead is all about doing whatever it takes to bring this franchise success in all the areas he can. The Rams rewarded Snead this past week with a contract extension. Snead earned that extension, and he will be looking to pay it back by bringing another Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

Snead is going to be for the long haul, and that is an important thing for the Rams to have. When you have a regime that has been together for a long time and has consistency, that is great to have.

Snead made it clear that he wants to win next season, and he will do everything to keep the team together and get better heading into the 2026 NFL season as well.

Les Snead's vision next season

"We are going to let Matthew decide,” Les Snead said when asked if he expected quarterback Matthew Stafford to return. “I think we’ve had productive conversations with him, so we’re going to give him his space, right, to let’s call it, recover, rejuvenate, and then determine, ‘Hey, do we want to get back on this horse again?"

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"That’s been our vision,” he said, “That’s how we set it up. That’s how kind of when we went through last year, and we said, ‘’Hey, do we want to continue working together, partnering together and chasing, right, grabbing, earning those special moments together,’ we definitely wanted to set it up where it wouldn’t be a [dragged] out timeline."

"At this point, I think the first part of the equation is a simple, ‘Hey, I want to be back, and let’s go. Let’s go chase, grab and earn those special moments together,’ and then we’ll go from there," Snead added.

May 23, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Snead has a lot on his plate this offseason. But Snead and head coach Sean McVay have done a great job of executing their offseason plans.

