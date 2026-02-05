Rams Make Bold Defensive Move In Latest Mock Draft

When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have been the best team over the last few years. Even without having a first-round pick in most of those drafts, the Rams still find a way to find the right players for their team and turn them into good players and starters.

Whatever the Rams have been doing over the last few drafts is something that other NFL teams are looking to do but they have not been able to. That is what makes the Rams special in the draft.

A lot of credit has to go to general manager Les Snead, who has been one of the best general managers in the league.

That is why the Rams extended Snead earlier this week. Snead knows how to find talent and knows exactly what this team needs each season to make the Rams successful. He comes in with a plan, and he talks to head coach Sean McVay, and they come together and execute it well. The Rams want to keep it going in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Rams and Snead will have two first-round picks this upcoming draft, and it is going to be interesting to see what the Rams do with these two picks. But in this one, we are going to talk about the Rams' second-round pick because that is usually when the Rams get their draft started.

Matt Miller of ESPN recently released his 2026 NFL Mock Draft for round two. Miller has the Rams taking a defensive player and helping the Rams in the middle of their defense.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during warmups before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

61. Los Angeles Rams

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Rams need a downhill linebacker, and Rodriguez would fit the bill. He's a playmaker who had 4 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, a sack and 3 touchdowns scored last season.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Per Texas Tech

Built on an impressive 2024 campaign with a historic senior year ... won the Chuck Bednarik, Lombardi, Bronco Nagurski and Butkus awards and finished fifth in the Heisman race ... became just the 14th player to win both the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards in the same year ... started in all 13 games this season for the Red Raiders.

Leads the team in total tackles with 117 (61 solo) and has 11.0 tackles for loss including a sack ... leads the nation in forced fumbles with seven and recovered two fumbles including one he took back for a 69-yard touchdown against Oklahoma State (10/25) ... picked off four passes which ranks second in the Big 12 behind teammate Brice Pollock ... also took some snaps behind center, running in two touchdowns from the goal line.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez calls out the defense during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of five players to win both the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards and also win the defensive award for their respective position joining Charles Woodson (Thorpe), Dan Morgan (Butkus), Ndamukong Suh (Outland), Manti Te'o (Butkus) and Aaron Donald (Outland).

