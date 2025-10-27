Three Instant Observations From Rams Trading for Roger McCreary
The Los Angeles Rams executed a massive trade on Monday, adding defensive back Roger McCreary from the Tennessee Titans.
1. This move could either win Les Snead Executive of the Year or blow up horrifically in his face
There is no indication on how the Rams will use McCreary yet and with the buzz being about adding an outside corner to help make up for the loss of Ahkello Witherspoon, trading for a player who in 306 snaps this season, has only played three snaps on the outside.
The Titans transitioned McCreary to slot corner over Brian Callahan's two years in charge after playing primarily on the outside as a rookie. McCreary started that transition in 2023 with Mike Vrabel and it carried over.
If the Rams use him on the inside, the question becomes what happens to Quentin Lake as he's the Rams' typical slot corner. If McCreary doesn't play on the outside, Rams fans are going to ask what was the point. If he does play outside and struggle, Snead must answer questions on why didn't he trade for another player.
However, if this works out, Snead is going to look like a genius for maintaining his trade capital, sustaining the team's finances, and adding talent in a way no one was attempting. Is it retrofitting? Is it putting McCreary in his proper position? Let's see what happens.
2. The Auburn pipeline remains strong
While Les Snead doesn't always go to his alma mater for NFL talent, it should be noted that McCreary is an Auburn graduate, and after the Rams drafted Jarquez Hunter last season, one must wonder if Snead is going to go back to the Auburn well, especially with the instability surrounding the program at the moment.
3. The Rams aren't done in the trade market
I don't think this is the final move the Rams are going to make. While another move would force the team to make a roster move, I don't see McCreary as the final answer to solving the question of winning a Super Bowl.
What the Rams do next remains to be seen, but don't be surprised if they make another addition on the line of scrimmage.
