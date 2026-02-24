Long-Shot Matthew Stafford Replacement Option Taken Off Board For Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been questioned since the end of the season about what their vision for life after Matthew Stafford will look like.

While the options keep piling up, one has been removed from the board. After an incredible rookie season, Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud has regressed in his sophomore and junior efforts, leading many to wonder if he's the future in the Lone Star State and if not, would the Rams be interested in him as he operated multiple offenses that have either Shanahan, McVay, or Belichick principles within them, elements currently associated with the Rams' offense.

However, Stroud doesn't appear to be leaving Houston any time soon.

Reports Out Of Houston

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame reports that the Texans have no intention to say goodbye to C.J. Stroud and are expected to exercise Stroud's fifth-year option, which would tie him to the team until after the 2027 NFL season.

"General manager Nick Caserio made clear the team has no plans to trade Stroud this offseason, with the decision on his fifth-year option looming," stated Verderame. "Stroud, 24, threw for 3,041 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions in the regular season before suffering seven turnovers in a win over the Steelers and a loss to the Patriots in the postseason."



Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"After lighting the league up with 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns as a rookie in 2023, helping the Texans go from a four-win team to a division champion, Stroud hasn’t found the same success. While Houston has reached the divisional round each of his three years, the Texans have struggled to find the right offensive mix."



"In 2024, Houston’s offensive line allowed 54 sacks while receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell sustained season-ending knee injuries. Last year, the line improved to permit only 31 sacks behind rookie first-round left tackle Aireontae Ersery, but the weapons were Nico Collins and no other proven commodity."



"This spring, Stroud will likely have his fifth-year option picked up. If he continues to backslide, the Texans will have to decide whether to engage in trade talks, offer an extension or ride out the 2027 season."



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With Stroud set to remain in Houston for at least this year, if not longer, the Rams must turn their attention elsewhere. With one domino falling, one has to wonder if this will increase the organization's interest in a player like Joe Burrow or a potential reunion with Baker Mayfield.

