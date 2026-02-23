Rams Make Massive Changes To Their 2026 Coaching Staff
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have announced their 2026 coaching staff, saying goodbye to several notable names while officially adding others. Here's the biggest news from the announcement.
Robert Woods
Former Rams wide receiver and Los Angeles native Robert Woods won't have to look far for his next job. One of the pioneers behind the Rams' receiver run blocking program, Woods has joined the staff as an assistant wide receivers coach, working with returning receivers coach Eric Yarber, who is returning for his tenth season, this time as an assistant wide receivers coach/ senior offensive assistant.
Promotions and Returns
Kliff Kingsbury has been named as assistant head coach, replacing Aubrey Pleasant. Nate Scheelhaase has officially been named as offensive coordinator, replacing Mike LaFleur. Scheelhaase's former job as the pass game coordinator was not reassigned officially, but quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone was named assistant coordinator.
Rob Calabrese has been named wide receivers coach, advancing into the top job after serving in an assistant role last season. Eric Yarber, who held the role for the last nine seasons, has taken a step back.
Super Bowl LVI champion Brian Allen has been named an assistant offensive line coach. Allen assisted with the team last season.
On defense, Jimmy Lake returns, this time taking over for Aubrey Pleasant as defensive passing game coordinator/ DBs coach. Lake was an assistant last season.
Departures
Aubrey Pleasant, who was the Rams assistant head coach, is no longer with the team, as per the Rams' announcement.
Mike Harris, who helped coach the secondary, is no longer with the team. Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica and assistant Matthew Harper, as expected, have departed.
New Hires
As mentioned above, Kliff Kingsbury is now a member of the Rams' staff, giving Sean McVay his first former NFL head coach as an assistant head coach ever.
Former Syracuse defensive coordinator Robert Wright has joined the offensive staff as a senior defensive analyst, giving the Rams' offensive minds insight on up and coming defensive trends.
Mike Hunter, former Ohio State assistant, is the Rams' assistant defensive backs coach. It is assumed Hunter will fill in for the role Mike Harris had in 2025.
Former Washington Commanders assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Brian Johnson has joined Kingsbury in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams' defensive staff, serving as senior offensive assistant.
Bubba Ventrone will be the Rams' new Special Teams Coordinator, a role he enjoyed with the Cleveland Browns last season, and Kyle Hoke will be joining him as an assistant.
Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.