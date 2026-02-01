Long-Time Analyst Decides Between Matthew Stafford or Aaron Rodgers

Before the Los Angeles Rams put any plans for what they want to do this offseason, they will have to wait on a critical decision from their veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is 38 years old and has just completed his 17th season in the National Football League. Stafford is still playing at a high level, and he is coming off his best season in his NFL career. By next week, Stafford could be named NFL MVP and get his first MVP in his NFL run.

There is no doubt that Stafford still has a lot to give in the NFL and has not shown any signs of slowing down. That is the key there. Yes, the Rams would want to have him back in the building and under center for their team next season. Stafford is going to take his time and talk to his family before any decision is made on the Rams' Super Bowl quarterback. Stafford coming back will put the Rams right in the middle of being one of the teams with a chance to will it all next season.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Stafford and Rodgers coming back?

There is also another quarterback in the NFL who is going to have to make the same decision as Stafford: to retire or not. That is quarterback Aaron Rodgers . Rodgers is 42 and led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs a season ago. Rodgers and Stafford know each other very well from their days as being each others rivals in the NFC North, when Stafford played for the Lions, and Rodgers played for the Packers. Now they both will make the biggest decisions in their NFL career.

Rich Eisen on his show was asked about the two quarterbacks and which one he thinks would be back next season in the NFL.

Sep 21, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after the game at Ford Field. Detroit won 19-7. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

"I am gonna go both," said Rich Eisen about both quarterbacks returning next season. "I am calling my shot. If I had to pick, I would go to Stafford. Stafford is going to be 38, Rodgers is going to be 42, turning 43. I have no earthly idea what 8 is thinking. I have a general sense that nine would be loving life coming back. I say both. I know that you do not like it, but if I have to choose one, it will be Stafford."

These two quarterbacks are going to be watched closely all offseason long and it is going to be interesting to see what happens when it is all said and done.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

