Rams Have Something Special in Warren McClendon

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have developed a strong program for replacing talent with homegrown players, cultivated within a culture of positive reinforcement and team-oriented mindsets.

Warren McClendon looks to be the latest talent to go from developing prospect to trusted starter, as his work has allowed the Rams to maintain their hot start so far this season.

McClendon's Top Mark

After getting a bit of an extended run to end last season, McClendon has been phenomenal for the Rams this season as he's established himself as a true long-term solution to the future of the position.

Leading up to Week 13, Warren McClendon Jr. ranked 6th in run blocking grade (82.2) among all offensive tackles in the NFL this season (min 20% snaps played), according to @PFF ," as reported by the Rams PR Team.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on McClendon's efforts.

Sean McVay

Last week, McVay was asked if having a player like McClendon was a luxury when having to replace Rob Havenstein.

“It's a luxury," stated McVay. "I think it's a tremendous credit… I’ve mentioned it before and we've talked about it, I think Rob's done such a great job. You have to give [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer and [Offensive Consultant] Brian Allen a ton of credit. Also Warren, of course, because of what he's done."

"It's really cool to see him just continuously work and earn the confidence through his work, not any sort of words. Rob's mentorship and guidance I think has been…I would imagine that Warren would tell you it's been very helpful. But it is a luxury and I think Warren's played really well in the times that Rob hasn't been able to go in previous games this year.”

Mike LaFleur

“The physical maturity of the guy in terms of going into his third year," stated LaFleur. "He was beat up that first year. Obviously, noted that he wasn't healthy out there on the practice field, not only all those reps that you can bank but he wasn't him. He wasn't up to his standard and the player that he can be."

"I thought last year he took some strides, obviously got out there on the grass on Sundays and then as he played this year, he got better and better whether it be on the practice field and again, the experience that he's gained on Sundays. I have zero alarms in terms of him being out there because he's played good football and I know the other 10 guys on the field feel the same way.”

