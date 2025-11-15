Ranking the Rams' Massive NFC West Showdown in Week 11
The Los Angeles Rams look to take sole possession of first place in the NFC West this Sunday in Week 11. The Rams will hold on to that game with an 8-2, and this Rams team is rolling. They have been playing great football all season, but the last few weeks have been the best.
That is what these Rams do each week, they are out there. They give even more reason why they should be the contender favorite to win it all this season. That is something they want, and they also want to go all the way.
The Rams have a team that is great in all areas. They are looking dangerous and a team you do not want to see especially in the playoffs. But the Rams are far from that, and they know that as well. For now, they want to focus what is in front of them, and that is a massive game in Week 11 of the 2025 season. They will be back at home in SoFi Stadium against their NFC West long-time rival, the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are in first place, and the Rams want to change that this weekend.
Rams, Seahawks in SoFi Stadium
The Rams and the Seahawks are two teams that have been the best all season. Now they will face off and we are going to see what both teams are all about. This game will play a massive role in the NFC playoff picture. This game could possibly decide the division as well. The Rams want to win it and these are the games they want to be in all season.
Steven Louis Goldstein of The Athletic ranked the Seahawks against the Rams as the No. 4 ranked game of the Week 11 slate.
4. Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
"SoFi Stadium is regularly swarmed by visiting fans, but that makes for a singular setup in this week’s rankings. Seahawks-Rams will look like a top-tier college bowl game — split supporters, patches of alternating colors, back-and-forth energy transference. There will be noise when both defenses are at work, which will make every possession feel critical. The paneled roof also bounces sound back onto the field. And this specific pairing, between the top teams in the NFC West, has everything we need for continuous crowd eruptions."
Through 10 weeks, Seattle’s Sam Darnold is the league leader in yards per dropback, while L.A.’s Matthew Stafford is No. 1 in yards per game. The Seahawks have the most 40+ yard passing plays (9), but the Rams have the longest passing play of the year (this Tutu Atwell game-winner). No one breaks high-safety coverages open quite like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and no one matches Davante Adams in the end zone. The broadcast should also get a lot out of Cooper Kupp’s homecoming. It’s the former Super Bowl MVP’s first trip back to Inglewood since joining a division rival. So … “whose house?” Let’s find out together.
