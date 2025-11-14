This Elite Defender Loves Rams' Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have the best player in the National Football League this season. That is quarterback Matthew Stafford. He has been great this season and is having his best season of his career. The veteran is leading his team to a lot of wins again this season, but it has a different feeling this time around. Everything is clicking for the Rams this season, and they are looking to have a deep run in the playoffs and reach a Super Bowl.
Stafford is in line to win NFL MVP, but that is the last thing on his mind right now. All he wants to do is be the best for his team and get the Rams franchise back to the big game. Stafford is on a mission this season. And by the looks of it, no one is looking like they could stop him. He is making the most of all the great weapons he has on the offensive side of the ball and the great defense that the team has built.
Stafford has put the league on notice, and one player who is taking notes is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, if not the best. Maxx Crosby recently gave his thoughts on Stafford, and Crosby gave him a lot of praise.
Crosby Giving Predictions on Rams
“I think the Rams are gonna be in the NFC Championship game this year, said Maxx Crosby on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” show. “I feel like Stafford knows, like this is, he’s got a few more years left, maybe a couple years, two years, three years. And I feel like, for him, he really wants to solidify his legacy and wants to take this team to the end. And I feel like they got enough talent to do it."
"And I know Davante’s really motivated to get a ring. He hasn’t got one. They got a lot of young guys with a lot of talent. They got Puka [Nacua] there now. I just feel like overall they’re just really well coached and they got a great quarterback, so they’re gonna have a chance.”
"You saw it last season, they took Philly right down to the end in the snow in a cold game, and could have been in the Super Bowl. So, it just shows that they are continuously getting better. I am glad Stafford is starting to get his flowers. Growing up a die-hard Lions fan, Stafford is one of my favorite players. Being able to do a podcast with him brings out the little kid in me. You just know when a quarterback is different, that guy is special."
