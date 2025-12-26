Where the Rams Stand Heading Into Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams have had a lot of time to rest after their Thursday Night Football loss to their divisional rival. The landscape of the NFC was shifted after the Rams lost, and they now have to deal with the reality that they will not be hosting a playoff game this season.

The Seattle Seahawks are now wearing the NFC West crown, but even that may change in the coming weeks. All the Rams can do now is play their opponent ahead of them and hope for the best. In Week 17, that's the Atlanta Falcons. Where are they placed on the power rankings heading into their road game against the Falcons?

Power Rankings

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings to reflect the results of Week 16. Despite losing their most important game this season, the Rams remain atop the power rankings at number one.

"The Rams joined some illustrious, but unfortunate, company after their Week 16 game of the year candidate loss to the Seahawks. Los Angeles became the first team ever to generate 500 yards of offense, not commit a turnover, force three turnovers and still lose", said Valentine.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua may have had the best game from a wide receiver in a losing effort. He had more yards than some quarterbacks do on a week-to-week basis. He had 225 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns, which included the Rams' touchdown in overtime. There was no reason why the Rams should've lost this game, yet they found a way to blow a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.

"There were some hijinks with the fourth-quarter two-point conversion — which was initially ruled dead before being awarded — and that’ll sting. Still, the Rams uncharacteristically gave up a 16-point lead before succumbing to the Seahawks in overtime".

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If the Rams don't win a Super Bowl this season, that crazy 2-point sequence will be talked about for generations. It was a game-altering play, and possibly era-defining. The Rams were the undisputed best team in the NFL before this loss, and now their path to the Super Bowl becomes so much harder.

What won't be talked about as much is the Rams' firing their special teams coordinator after their loss to the Seahawks, which will hopefully reduce the number of times mistakes are made on that side of the ball. Heading into Week 17, the Rams have to win to get them back on track and hope that the rest of their NFC West foes lose.

