Rams Matthew Stafford Adds Major Achievement to HOF Resume
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams already possessed one of the premier passing offenses in the NFL and then improved it with their overt use of multiple tight end formations. Their advancements in strategy, paired with Matthew Stafford's MVP-level play, has the team flying with a 7-3 record and with Stafford as the league's leader in touchdowns.
On Sunday, in the Rams' victory against the 49ers, Stafford's ability to find the end zone saw him join another exclusive club as he added another mark on his resume on his Hall of Fame resume.
Stafford Joins the 400 Club
As stated by the Rams PR Team, Stafford not only made NFL history but also franchise history in his victorious effort.
"QB Matthew Stafford has thrown his 400th career regular season touchdown, becoming one of nine QBs in NFL history to accomplish the feat," per the Rams PR Team.
"Stafford has also tied the Rams franchise record for touchdown passes in a three-game span with 11 (Kurt Warner, twice). He’s recorded a passing TD in every game this season (9 straight games)," per the Rams PR Team.
The Ageless Wonder
Stafford, 37, is the second-oldest quarterback in the NFL, only to Aaron Rodgers. Despite his age, Stafford is playing the best ball of his career as he finally enjoys continual team success. The Rams are two wins away from Stafford experiencing three straight winning seasons for the first time in his career.
During the week, both Stafford spoke on his age. Stafford was asked what he thought he would be doing at 37 when he was a child.
“I don't think I ever thought that far ahead [laughter]," stated Stafford. "No, I surely probably didn't think I was going to be playing NFL football still at 37. When I was a kid there weren't too many guys that were still doing that. It happens a little bit more now. I think with the way that guys take care of themselves, the way the rules are set up and all that is a little bit more conducive to playing for a little bit longer. I'm sure happy to be doing what I'm doing.”
