Matthew Stafford Speaks on Rams' Recent Offensive Breakthroughs
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams currently sit at 6-2 on the season, successfully avoiding a third straight slow start to their season. While they have leaped over one hurdle, they have another that remains in their path this week in the San Francisco 49ers.
Having lost to them at home earlier this season, the Rams look for revenge in Santa Clara. As the team shifts focus, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke before the team's Wednesday practice while Davante Adams took to the podium after.
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below
After the Rams' win over the Saints, Stafford spoke on several elements he's been enjoying about the offense.
Q: What do you attribute the success of the offense to and is it the offensive line?
“They've done a hell of a job keeping me clean," stated Stafford. "We've done a nice job of getting down in there. When we've gotten down close, we've done a great job of scoring. Obviously, [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] has been great down there. He was great again down there today. [Tight End] ‘Higs’ [Tyler Higbee] had one down there too. It's a collection of everybody. That's when we're at our best. A lot of people are touching the football and it's been a lot of fun, obviously. I can't do any of that stuff if I'm not standing upright. Our guys up front are doing a hell of a job.”
Q: What is the difference this year in the receiving and offensive line?
“I think some of the guys that played last year are some of the guys that have been filling in when we've had rotational stuff going on," stated Stafford. "That experience is really valuable. I think I have to give a lot of credit to the guys that we bring in and to our front office. The guys that we bring in are ready to play and sometimes in the NFL you have injuries and things that happen that are going to force you to have other guys step up and make plays."
"It's cool to watch a guy like [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith get more snaps out there and he's just developing. You have to give a lot of credit to his coaches, Sean [McVay] and everybody that pours into him to bring guys along. The more guys that we have ready to play and available that can contribute in a positive way to our team, the better everybody feels in there [motion to locker room] and the better we are as a team.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE