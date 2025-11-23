Rams Offensive Success Depends on Key Replacement
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will not have captain and offensive anchor Rob Havenstein as Havenstein was placed on injured reserve this week. In his place, Warren McClendon is set to get another start this season and after solid performances so far, the Rams are relying on him to maintain the team's offensive output.
McClendon's play will set the tone for how the Rams' offensive line produces down the stretch. The good news is that if someone has to replace Havenstein, they have a trusted player doing so.
McClendon's Put In The Work
Throughout the entire season, every member of the Rams I have personally spoken to has praised McClendon's development and the individual efforts he's put into his craft. He's being viewed as a potential replacement for Havenstein long-term as he has made a fantastic argument for himself all season.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about his development this week.
“The physical maturity of the guy in terms of going into his third year," stated LaFleur. "He was beat up that first year. Obviously, noted that he wasn't healthy out there on the practice field, not only all those reps that you can bank but he wasn't him. He wasn't up to his standard and the player that he can be."
"I thought last year he took some strides, obviously got out there on the grass on Sundays and then as he played this year, he got better and better whether it be on the practice field and again, the experience that he's gained on Sundays. I have zero alarms in terms of him being out there because he's played good football and I know the other 10 guys on the field feel the same way.”
While McClendon could be utilized as a swing tackle and did work out on the left during training camp as Alaric Jackson dealt with health issues, McClendon's focus on the right is something LaFleur believes has contributed to his strides as a player.
“I believe so," stated LaFleur. "It's what those guys do upfront when you have to go from right to left or from outside to inside, that's not easy. So for him to be able to stick on that right side with [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] being healthy has been big for him.”
Havenstein's By His Side
While McClendon has continued to be ready to answer the call, the man he's replacing, Rob Havenstein has remained dedicated to helping the team, assisting McClendon and the rest of the offensive line in their weekly preparations.
“Rob’s a stud," continued LaFleur. "He's a dude. He's a dude out there on Sundays. He's as tough as they come. I've always had respect from afar. [Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur] My brother, when he was here, Rob was obviously here. I've always known about Rob and then just behind the scenes how he helps those guys."
"It’s hard to explain in terms of what exactly goes on in those meetings. He's a quiet guy by nature, but he has a lot of information and he's willing to share that information. I know in his own way, he's helped. He's helped Warren sometimes just by his actions. Seen is better than said and if you watch Rob, that's exactly what a right tackle should look like and I know those guys take note.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.