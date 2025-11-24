Rams Name Inactives Before Buccaneers Showdown
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have set their active roster with the team making move after move to position themselves in prime position to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday Night action.
Inactives List
- QB Stetson Bennett
- K Joshua Karty
- WR Xavier Smith
- RB Jarquez Hunter
- S Chris Smith II
- OL David Quessenberry
- OLB Desjuan Johnson
The Instant Analysis
As mentioned, the Rams made moves before the game to make up for placing Quentin Lake, Rob Havenstein, and Tyler Higbee on injured reserve. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua spoke about replacing the trio.
“I think it's something that [Head] Coach [Sean McVay] mentions all the time, ‘Model the way.’ I think of those three guys who are going on ‘IR’ as being the best examples we have on this team, including [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] of modeling the way," stated Nacua. "The consistency that they show up with in the weight room, in the film room and out on the football field. It’s something that I know is in the rooms and it will definitely be a challenge for everybody to model the way they've seen before.”
The Rams activated Elias Neal and Brennan Presley on Saturday in place of Xavier and Chris Smith. Neal and Presley are expected to play special teams while Presley could rotate in on offense.
McVay on Hunter
As expected, Jarquez Hunter was inactive once again. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the decision.
“To ‘Ja’s’ [Jarquez Hunter] credit, he's done a great job and he's stayed patient. Nobody wants to be out there more than him and he's done a lot of things that are probably deserving of that. When you're talking about figuring out your 48, you have real confidence in [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] and [Running Back] Blake [Corum]."
"I think it's been good. [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] done a great job of balancing those guys' workloads. I think you saw it in how well Kyren played last week and how explosive he looks. Blake is continuing to get better and better. With [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] being our PP. it'd be hard to be able to get four running backs up right now just based on how you're playing it out position wise and what's going to be their role."
"But, you always have to be ready because there's a lot of unforeseen things that can happen. I have been pleased with ‘Ja’ even though he's not getting the opportunities, but it's not because of anything he's not doing. It's more of a circumstantial type of thing.”
