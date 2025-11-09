Why Rams' Matthew Stafford is Easy Pick For MVP
The Los Angeles Rams are having another great season. And there is one man who is leading this team by playing his best football of his career in the regular season, and that is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is leading this team to a good record so far this season.
He is making this team believe they could get it done, and his age is not showing this season. He is playing elite football at the quarterback position. He is in line right now to win the NFL MVP.
"The Rams also had an idea it’d be like this after Stafford explored options elsewhere in the offseason and then decided to stay in Los Angeles. And they were fine with it," said NFL Insider Alber Breer of Sports Illustrated.
Stafford MVP Frontrunner
"It’s fair to say the whole thing’s worked out for everyone."
"So, with nine weeks down and nine weeks to go in the 2025 season, Stafford has played well enough to land our midseason MVP award."
This year, we wound up with a panel of 42 voters, and a wide-open race for MVP. An eye-opening 10 different players received votes. After the votes were tallied, Stafford was the winner. He finished five votes clear of Josh Allen, and had more than double the votes of every candidate below that.
Sports Illustrated voters have Stafford with 13 votes for NFL MVP so far. That is leading the way for all contenders.
Quietly, Stafford is having an off-the-charts year. He’s on pace for 4,562 yards and a 45–4 TD-INT ratio, and the Rams are tied for first in the NFC West. He has been incredibly efficient (113.2 rating) and consistent (a 98-or-better rating in seven of eight games), while facing a challenging schedule (the Rams faced the Eagles, Colts, 49ers and Ravens in succession) in a rugged division.
Now, this can be a storyline award, and Stafford may lack one that’s new or different for voters to latch onto. But if you want a quarterback who runs an offense at an incredibly high level, while rarely missing a throw, Stafford’s your guy.
For Stafford, winning the MVP award is on the back of his mind. He wants to win another Super Bowl with the Rams. That is the goal, and he is playing like it.
