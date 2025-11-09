Ram Digest

Why Rams' Matthew Stafford is Easy Pick For MVP

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing great football this season. He is leading his team on a great season so far and is the frontrunner for league MVP.

Michael Canelo

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams are having another great season. And there is one man who is leading this team by playing his best football of his career in the regular season, and that is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is leading this team to a good record so far this season.

He is making this team believe they could get it done, and his age is not showing this season. He is playing elite football at the quarterback position. He is in line right now to win the NFL MVP.

"The Rams also had an idea it’d be like this after Stafford explored options elsewhere in the offseason and then decided to stay in Los Angeles. And they were fine with it," said NFL Insider Alber Breer of Sports Illustrated.

bjhb
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stands in the pocket against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stafford MVP Frontrunner

"It’s fair to say the whole thing’s worked out for everyone."

"So, with nine weeks down and nine weeks to go in the 2025 season, Stafford has played well enough to land our midseason MVP award."

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

This year, we wound up with a panel of 42 voters, and a wide-open race for MVP. An eye-opening 10 different players received votes. After the votes were tallied, Stafford was the winner. He finished five votes clear of Josh Allen, and had more than double the votes of every candidate below that.

Sports Illustrated voters have Stafford with 13 votes for NFL MVP so far. That is leading the way for all contenders.

eef
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Quietly, Stafford is having an off-the-charts year. He’s on pace for 4,562 yards and a 45–4 TD-INT ratio, and the Rams are tied for first in the NFC West. He has been incredibly efficient (113.2 rating) and consistent (a 98-or-better rating in seven of eight games), while facing a challenging schedule (the Rams faced the Eagles, Colts, 49ers and Ravens in succession) in a rugged division.

Now, this can be a storyline award, and Stafford may lack one that’s new or different for voters to latch onto. But if you want a quarterback who runs an offense at an incredibly high level, while rarely missing a throw, Stafford’s your guy.

f
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) react after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For Stafford, winning the MVP award is on the back of his mind. He wants to win another Super Bowl with the Rams. That is the goal, and he is playing like it.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra.Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.