Why the Rams Are the Team to Beat in the NFL
The Los Angeles Rams have been playing great football as of late. They are playing it at the right time, and they are building momentum in each game, and that is something that is key for any NFL team to be successful and feel like they have a ligament shot to win it all when it is all said and done. That is what the Rams are looking to do, and they are one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and they are showing it every time they take the field.
The Rams have a great offense that is led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. They also have the best play caller in the league in head coach Sean McVay. You pair that with great receivers like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and that is a matchup nightmare for any team.
On the defensive side of the ball, they got it going on as well. That unit is one of the best in the league, and it all starts with the front four. They are the force of that defense, and they are great leaders on that side of the ball.
According to Eric Moody of ESPN, he is giving the Rams a great shot at making the playoffs but winning the division not so.
FPI rank: 2
Chances to make the playoffs: 88.0%
Chances to win their division: 38.5%
First-half storyline: The Rams look like a team capable of a deep playoff run. The Rams have shown this season that they can depend on both sides of the ball to win games. The offense is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is playing himself into the MVP conversation in his 17th season. The Rams' defense has allowed 20 points combined in its past three games.
What Rams Need to Fix in Second Half of Season
Can the Rams fix their special teams struggles before a potential playoff run? Although their kicking operation did not cost them the game in Week 9, head coach Sean McVay said it has in games already this season and it will again if they do not make changes. "This is not sustainable to continuously go where we want to go," McVay said.
