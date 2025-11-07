Ram Digest

Why the Rams Are the Team to Beat in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make a lot of noise in the second half of the season that leads to the playoffs. Here is why they will be the team to beat when it counts the most.

Michael Canelo

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) shakes the hand of Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke following a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) shakes the hand of Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke following a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams have been playing great football as of late. They are playing it at the right time, and they are building momentum in each game, and that is something that is key for any NFL team to be successful and feel like they have a ligament shot to win it all when it is all said and done. That is what the Rams are looking to do, and they are one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and they are showing it every time they take the field.

The Rams have a great offense that is led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. They also have the best play caller in the league in head coach Sean McVay. You pair that with great receivers like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and that is a matchup nightmare for any team.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, they got it going on as well. That unit is one of the best in the league, and it all starts with the front four. They are the force of that defense, and they are great leaders on that side of the ball.

According to Eric Moody of ESPN, he is giving the Rams a great shot at making the playoffs but winning the division not so.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) react after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

FPI rank: 2
Chances to make the playoffs: 88.0%
Chances to win their division: 38.5%

First-half storyline: The Rams look like a team capable of a deep playoff run. The Rams have shown this season that they can depend on both sides of the ball to win games. The offense is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is playing himself into the MVP conversation in his 17th season. The Rams' defense has allowed 20 points combined in its past three games.

What Rams Need to Fix in Second Half of Season

Can the Rams fix their special teams struggles before a potential playoff run? Although their kicking operation did not cost them the game in Week 9, head coach Sean McVay said it has in games already this season and it will again if they do not make changes. "This is not sustainable to continuously go where we want to go," McVay said.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.