Four-Round 2026 Rams Mock Draft Heading Into Playoffs

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for postseason action once again, they have some of the best NFL Draft capital they have had in many years.

In next year's upcoming draft, the Rams will have several things to address in the offseason, including the addition of a true No. 1 cornerback, depth and potential starters in the offensive trenches, and safety depth. With a great roster, high draft picks, and a strong coaching staff, the sky remains the limit for Los Angeles. With that in mind, let's dive into a brand-new mini mock draft ahead of the playoffs.

Round 1, No. 11 overall (via Atlanta): Jermod McCoy, cornerback Tennessee

Jermod McCoy is going to be a 1st round pick despite not playing in 2025… the 2024 tape is just outrageous 🔐 pic.twitter.com/FsPYSAWk3y — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 11, 2025

It has been a long time since the Rams have had a true No. 1 cornerback. When they traded Jalen Ramsey a few years ago, the team did not look for his successor and have failed to adequately address the position for the last few years. In a cornerback-rich draft class, they could land the best one.

Despite not playing this year with a torn ACL, McCoy is one of the best defenders in the NFL Draft because his tape in 2024 is among the best of any prospect in the class. He is a well-refined press-man corner who continues to grow in zone coverage while having outstanding ball skills.

Round 1, No. 27 overall: Caleb Lomu, offensive tackle, Utah

Caleb Lomu out of Utah is the king of smooth in this year's draft class. He always seems calm, cool and collected in pass protection. He combine phenomenal footwork, speed and hand placement to mirror and nullify defenders consistently. pic.twitter.com/NaIyv97m31 — Newt Westen (@NFLDraft_Westen) December 29, 2025

The future of Rob Havenstein in Los Angeles is up in the air after this season. The Rams must decide between Warren McClendon and bringing in competition through free agency or the draft to man the right side of the offensive line.

Lomu might be the best offensive tackle prospect in a weak class, which spells great news for Los Angeles if they are to attack the position early. Lomu has incredible poise and technique at the position could earn him the starting job at right tackle as a rookie despite the concerns of elite play strength.

Round 2, No. 59 overall: Kamari Ramsey, safety, USC

Kamari Ramsey is at the top of the list of 2026 NFL Draft prospects who are much better than their raw production indicates.



Can improve his support angles & tackling form at times -- but for a nickel, he has some of the best coverage mobility and off-man / zone feel I've seen. pic.twitter.com/dTJg1gYFrj — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) November 5, 2025

The Los Angeles Rams must consider the possibility of losing Quentin Lake this offseason in free agency. If that is the case, that could open the door to attack the position in the NFL Draft, Ramsey is a fun nickel defender with box and two-high ability, utilizing his feels in coverage, range, and aggression downhill to be an impact defender.

Round 3, No. 91 overall: Drew Allar, quarterback, Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Some won't like this selection, but Matthew Stafford's future and successor must be considered here. Allar would be an awesome developmental project for Sean McVay, allowing him to sit around for a few years before taking over the reins. The tools are there, and McVay can hone in those skills as well as anyone.

