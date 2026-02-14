Why Rams Should Keep Close Tabs on Michael Penix Situation

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have another quarterback situation to monitor this offseason.

Atlanta Could Be Done With the Penix Experience

According to CBS Sports' John Breech, the Falcons could be one of several teams interested in NFL veteran Derek Carr as it appears Michael Penix Jr's future in the Peach State could be in doubt.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The Falcons feel like a wild card here," stated Breech. "For one, it's highly unlikely that the Saints would want to do anything to help their hated rival and a trade with New Orleans is the only way Atlanta would be able to acquire Carr."



"If the Falcons could get over that hump, adding Carr would certainly be an interesting option. The Falcons obviously have Michael Penix Jr., but new team president Matt Ryan was noncommittal when asked if Penix would be the starting QB in 2026."



"Ryan told CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones that Penix's role will be decided by new head coach Kevin Stefanski."



Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Kevin's responsibility is to be the head coach of the football team and he's going to let you know who our starters are and who our starters are not. It's not my place to go in there," Ryan said during Super Bowl week.



"With the Falcons expected to release Cousins and with them being noncommittal with Penix, that certainly leaves the door open for them to bring in a new quarterback. They could look to sign someone like Joe Flacco, but if they can get Carr for cheap from New Orleans, then the four-time Pro Bowler would definitely make some sense."

Why The Rams Should Go After Penix

Penix has a rocket arm and his left-handed nature would cause problems for NFC West defenses. This could be a Joe Montana-Steve Young situation without the drama of canning Montana as Matthew Stafford will likely retire in the next two seasons and Penix has two more years on his rookie deal, plus a fifth-year option.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Penix already has experience in a McVay-style offense and with McVay as a play caller and the Rams' offensive line, they could provide the play sequencing and protection to take Penix to the heights he reached in college.

He's a pocket passer by trade and considering the weapons he had at the University of Washington and what he did with them, there is zero reason to believe Penix wouldn't thrive in Los Angeles.

If Penix is listed as a cheaper trade option, this is a player the Rams must take a hard look at, as it's clear McVay wants to coach for the long-term.

