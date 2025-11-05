Sean McVay Says What Rams Legend Cooper Kupp Means to Him
WOODLAND HILLS, CA. There is no player who better exemplified the Los Angeles Rams during the first eight years of the Sean McVay era than Cooper Kupp. Drafted during McVay's first offseason, the undervalued pass catcher from Eastern Washington, becoming both a franchise and NFL legend, helping the franchise reach two Super Bowls, while his herculean efforts in 2021 have immortalized him in football history.
The Triple Crown winner and Super Bowl LVI MVP is set to make his return to SoFi Stadium in under two weeks when Kupp's Seahawks take their annual trip to Los Angeles. With his return imminent, McVay was asked about Kupp and what he has meant to him.
McVay on Kupp's Homecoming
While their ending was strictly business, McVay took time to speak about their personal relationship and how Kupp changed McVay's life.
“I think just a lot of love and a lot of appreciation for the amount of time that we spent and the relationship," stated McVay. "This game has brought me so much. The most important thing it's brought me is a lot of special people in my life that I've come across that have changed my life and made me a better person. [Former Rams Wide Receiver] Cooper Kupp is one of those guys."
"He's changed my life for all the better because he was in it. Obviously, that was one of the most challenging situations that you have to navigate as a head coach, but the personal love, appreciation and the respect I have for his body of work as a competitor, as a player is… I could never sit here and give you enough words to truly reflect the love that I have for that human being and the time that we spent together with our player-coach relationship.”
Kupp exemplified what it meant to be a Ram and the stories about his approach to football remain one of the best parts of his football lore. His continuous attendance at quarterback meetings, his suggestions on how to be a better blocker, and his mental fortitude were efforts that redefined the franchise from a perennial loser following The Greatest Show on Turf to once again possessing one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE