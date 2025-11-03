Inside Matthew Stafford’s Mind After the Rams’ Statement Win
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to easily put away the New Orleans Saints in NFL week nine action to advance to 6-2 on the season. After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below
On Wednesday, during his scheduled presser, Stafford spoke on various topics regarding the offense.
“I think the more people we can get involved in the game, the better we are," stated Stafford. "We have a couple of extremely talented players, quite a few that are difference makers in this league. When we can spread the ball around and make everybody defend all the guys, all the eligibles, every blade of grass, that's when we're at our best."
"Continue to try and do that and let the big games for certain guys just happen. Frankly, I try to play that way all the time. Sometimes it shakes out a little bit differently, but I'm doing everything I can to throw the ball where the coverage tells me to throw the ball and give our guys opportunities to go do what they do best.”
Q: With Tutu Atwell being placed on IR, does that dramatically affect the offenses' configuration?
“I don't think so. I think we have guys that can do it all and Tutu's one of those guys. Yes, he runs faster than I do [laughter], but he's got a whole lot of other skills too that are valuable to our team. He's like everybody else. We find ways to put him in the best position to help them succeed and let them go out there and use their talents. Obviously, you miss a guy like him with his ability to do some of the things that he's able to do, but we’ll find ways to be effective and explosive in other ways.”
Q: You haven't thrown an interception in four straight games. Is that you finding a groove? Luck? What's contributed to your efficient success?
“I hope it's not luck," stated Stafford. "No, I think you have to go out and prove yourself every single week. Certain games shake out certain ways and sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn't. I'm just trying to go out there and make as many good decisions in a row as I possibly can."
"That's both with where the football is going and how I'm throwing it. Those are all decisions you have to make in a certain play. I try to make those decisions, go out there, trust myself. I trust my teammates and go let it hang out. If there's a turnover here or there or bad play here or there, move on. Find a way to impact the game in a positive way sooner rather than later.”
