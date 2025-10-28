Three Easiest Games Remaining on Los Angeles Rams Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams are set to begin their final 10-game stretch, beginning with the New Orleans Saints at home this weekend. The bye week allowed key players the rest and get healthy while head coach Sean McVay and his staff worked to find new ways to improve their team on the field. They recently did so with the trade acquisition of Roger McCreary, adding talent at cornerback.
Los Angeles will play some tough games this season, but they will also have games on their schedule that they could look at as possible and highly probable victories. Ironically, their three easiest games are against teams in the same division. Let's take a closer look.
Week 9 ~ vs. New Orleans Saints (FOX, 4:05 PM)
One of the easiest games the Rams will play all season is this weekend against a lowly Saints team that is on track to secure a top-five selection in the NFL Draft. They have a quarterback situation influx, though a defense that is competitive weekly will face its toughest test against a terrific passing game and MVP candidate, Matthew Stafford. Home-field advantage will have a big role here as Los Angeles stares at a 6-2 start.
Week 13 ~ at Carolina Panthers (FOX, 1:00 PM)
These two teams have a history this century. Remember "X-Clown?" That was the play that allowed the Panthers to secure a double overtime victory over the Rams in the 2003-2004 NFC Divisional Round, as Carolina marched to a Super Bowl berth.
A lot has changed since that time, and the 2025 Panthers are an interesting group that could be competitive in this matchup with a healthy Bryce Young and a terrific run game led by Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. This is arguably the toughest of the three easiest games Los Angeles will play, especially on the road in Carolina.
Week 17 ~ at Atlanta Falcons (ESPN, MNF, 8:15 PM)
Playing in Atlanta is incredibly difficult when the team is playing well. This Falcons team is erratic and could be playing their final games of the season with or without head coach Raheem Morris. Depending where they are in the standings, this game could be flexed to Sunday instead of being a key late-season primetime matchup.
The Rams are a significantly more talented team than Atlanta and have more balance across the board in many key areas. This feels like an end-of-season blowout victory for Los Angeles against either Michael Penix Jr. or Kirk Cousins. It is incredibly difficult to pinpoint this opponent for the Rams.
