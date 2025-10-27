Grading the Rams' Haul in Roger McCreary Trade
The Los Angeles Rams have a new defensive back in Roger McCreary, after trading for him on Monday. Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano provided his take and grade on the acquisition.
Manzano's Evaluation
Manzano provided a grade of a B for the move.
"While the Rams would have been better off trading for a legitimate outside cornerback, the trade for McCreary could still pay dividends in various ways," wrote Manzano.
"L.A. needed depth at the weakest position on its roster. The secondary was holding this team back from being regarded as a true threat to NFC top contenders such as the Lions, Buccaneers, Eagles and Packers."
"The Rams needed to do something to bolster their secondary, especially with upcoming pivotal NFC West matchups against the Seahawks and 49ers. In Week 5, the Rams got torched by wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in a game that didn’t even include the 49ers’ best pass catchers. Now, imagine what Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks would have done if L.A. didn’t provide reinforcements to the back end of its defense."
"After depth, defensive coordinator Chris Shula gained flexibility with the arrival of McCreary, who’s scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason. McCreary can now slide into the starting slot position, allowing Quentin Lake to primarily play at safety, which will immediately help because safety Kamren Kinchens is dealing with a toe injury."
"But it’s difficult to tell how this move will improve the issues at outside cornerback. The Rams have been hindered by the absence of Ahkello Witherspoon, going with a rotation of Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Darius Williams and Cobie Durant. Perhaps McCreary is capable of playing some snaps on the perimeter if the current rotation doesn’t improve. There’s also a chance Witherspoon returns from his broken clavicle later this season."
"Still, the Rams need one more move for an outside cornerback to be viewed as the real deal in the NFC. Maybe GM Les Snead reverts to his old ways and takes a big swing before the 4 p.m. ET Nov. 4 trade deadline because this team is good enough to make the most of a significant gamble."
My Take
Manzano is right on the money, and this move helps in a variety of ways. To be blunt, if Quentin Lake went down with injury, the Rams would be in big trouble. They don't have much tested depth at the slot corner position and while they could plug in Jaylen McCollough and/ or Josh Wallace into the spot, that would give Chris Shula less options in rotating in a dime-backer for Omar Speights on passing downs, while calling into question the depth available in case Kamren Kinchens or Kam Curl goes down for more than a few snaps.
Versatility is everything to the Rams, and for a team that just watched Kendrick Bourne torch them, this move is the exact thing needed for the team to provide help to the outside, forcing throws into smaller windows, allowing the defense to play their punishing brand of football within their defensive structure.
