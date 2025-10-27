Ram Digest

Three Toughest Games Remaining on Los Angeles Rams Schedule

The Los Angeles Rams still have some tough battles ahead this season.

Jared Feinberg

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams sit in the thick of playoff contention following their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London a week ago. Now, looking ahead to their home matchup against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Sean McVay and his team will look to secure another NFC West title in the final 10 games of the regular season.

However, the Rams face some tough opponents in those 10 games, including two division rivals tied at the top of the standings in the division. With that in mind, let's look at the three toughest games remaining for Los Angeles this season.

Week 12 ~ vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC/Peacock, 8:20 PM)

Stafford Ram
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) shake hands after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are the kings of the NFC South and have been for several years under a combination of Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles with either Tom Brady or Baker Mayfield at quarterback. This season, Mayfield has been playing at an MVP level, turning the Buccaneers into a serious threat in the NFC.

Los Angeles will host Tampa Bay in what should be a significant bout between two of the NFC's best in the late afternoon slot. This is a must-win no matter the circumstances, especially with playoff seeding on the line.

Week 15 ~ vs. Detroit Lions (FOX, 4:05 PM)

Stafford Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last two times the Rams have played the Detroit Lions, it hasn't gone well for them. The biggest difference this year is that the two foes will be playing each other in Los Angeles in what should be an outstanding football game between arguably the two best teams in the NFC, who could play each other again in the postseason.

Despite losing both of their coordinators in the offseason, the Lions are playing at a high level. There is an argument that they are the best team in the NFL, which means the stakes in this game are much higher from a postseason seeding perspective and eye test from across the league. Buckle up.

Week 16 ~ at Seattle Seahawks (Amazon Prime Video, 8:15 PM)

Higbee Rams
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Seattle is one of the toughest environments to play in this century. While the Legion of Boom is no more, the Rams will still be in a hostile environment against a Seahawks team that could be competing for the division title late into Decemeber thanks to great quarterback and offensive play along with a quality defense that continues to shine.

A high-stakes football game in Seattle is difficult for any team, no matter the era of football. The Rams will have a difficult challenge in this late-season primetime matchup against their West Coast divisional foe.

McVay Rams
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after a touchdown in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for the latest news and updates on the Rams' toughest foes this season.

Please let us know your thoughts on what the Rams' toughest games are for the final stretch of the season when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft