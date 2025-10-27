Three Toughest Games Remaining on Los Angeles Rams Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams sit in the thick of playoff contention following their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London a week ago. Now, looking ahead to their home matchup against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Sean McVay and his team will look to secure another NFC West title in the final 10 games of the regular season.
However, the Rams face some tough opponents in those 10 games, including two division rivals tied at the top of the standings in the division. With that in mind, let's look at the three toughest games remaining for Los Angeles this season.
Week 12 ~ vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC/Peacock, 8:20 PM)
The Buccaneers are the kings of the NFC South and have been for several years under a combination of Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles with either Tom Brady or Baker Mayfield at quarterback. This season, Mayfield has been playing at an MVP level, turning the Buccaneers into a serious threat in the NFC.
Los Angeles will host Tampa Bay in what should be a significant bout between two of the NFC's best in the late afternoon slot. This is a must-win no matter the circumstances, especially with playoff seeding on the line.
Week 15 ~ vs. Detroit Lions (FOX, 4:05 PM)
The last two times the Rams have played the Detroit Lions, it hasn't gone well for them. The biggest difference this year is that the two foes will be playing each other in Los Angeles in what should be an outstanding football game between arguably the two best teams in the NFC, who could play each other again in the postseason.
Despite losing both of their coordinators in the offseason, the Lions are playing at a high level. There is an argument that they are the best team in the NFL, which means the stakes in this game are much higher from a postseason seeding perspective and eye test from across the league. Buckle up.
Week 16 ~ at Seattle Seahawks (Amazon Prime Video, 8:15 PM)
Seattle is one of the toughest environments to play in this century. While the Legion of Boom is no more, the Rams will still be in a hostile environment against a Seahawks team that could be competing for the division title late into Decemeber thanks to great quarterback and offensive play along with a quality defense that continues to shine.
A high-stakes football game in Seattle is difficult for any team, no matter the era of football. The Rams will have a difficult challenge in this late-season primetime matchup against their West Coast divisional foe.
