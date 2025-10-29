Ram Digest

The List the Rams Want To Find Themselves On

Exiting their bye week, the Los Angeles Rams look like contenders. How can they continue to earn more respect across the league?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams have had stretches where they look like the best team in the NFL. Preventable mistakes have prevented them from going undefeated, but they've beaten good teams and are a squad with championship DNA.

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have this team looking dangerous, as they're pursuing a repeat of their first year together. Nobody wants to go up against the Rams in the playoffs, and they're earning their respect across the league as one of the top contenders for a Super Bowl.

Brady's NFL Power Rankings

Tom Brad
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Their rise to glory has garnered the attention of Tom Brady, who updated his weekly NFL power rankings ahead of week 9. The Rams are fifth on his list, and as a man who's taken down plenty of top contenders in his life, he knows what to look out for in a team.

"The Rams move down a couple of spots after their bye week and their week back from London. [Matthew] Stafford and company have faced a tough schedule, and some crazy travel. Still, they've set themselves up with a great 5-2 record. We know Sean McVay can coach in November and December, so I expect this team to be a contender into the playoffs", said Brady.

Sean McVay
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For the Rams, a playoff berth is the bare minimum for a season with Super Bowl aspirations. They made all the right moves in the offseason and continue to do so, as seen by their trade with the Tennessee Titans for more cornerback depth.

Standing in the way of that is a stacked NFC West loaded with talent, but it isn't like the Rams haven't faced adversity in this division before. The Rams' next opponent is the New Orleans Saints, a perfect opportunity for them to climb the GOAT's power rankings.

Davante Adams
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua may be back soon, but there should be no rush against a Saints team that's only won one game in 2025. Their offense has been red-hot lately, and they have the personnel to win this game without him. However, the Rams can't afford not to take them seriously. They have a huge opportunity to get a game lead over the Seattle Seahawks with a win in week 9, one they cannot squander.

Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.

Please let us know your thoughts on Brady's ranking of the Rams when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.