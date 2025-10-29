The List the Rams Want To Find Themselves On
The Los Angeles Rams have had stretches where they look like the best team in the NFL. Preventable mistakes have prevented them from going undefeated, but they've beaten good teams and are a squad with championship DNA.
Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have this team looking dangerous, as they're pursuing a repeat of their first year together. Nobody wants to go up against the Rams in the playoffs, and they're earning their respect across the league as one of the top contenders for a Super Bowl.
Brady's NFL Power Rankings
Their rise to glory has garnered the attention of Tom Brady, who updated his weekly NFL power rankings ahead of week 9. The Rams are fifth on his list, and as a man who's taken down plenty of top contenders in his life, he knows what to look out for in a team.
"The Rams move down a couple of spots after their bye week and their week back from London. [Matthew] Stafford and company have faced a tough schedule, and some crazy travel. Still, they've set themselves up with a great 5-2 record. We know Sean McVay can coach in November and December, so I expect this team to be a contender into the playoffs", said Brady.
For the Rams, a playoff berth is the bare minimum for a season with Super Bowl aspirations. They made all the right moves in the offseason and continue to do so, as seen by their trade with the Tennessee Titans for more cornerback depth.
Standing in the way of that is a stacked NFC West loaded with talent, but it isn't like the Rams haven't faced adversity in this division before. The Rams' next opponent is the New Orleans Saints, a perfect opportunity for them to climb the GOAT's power rankings.
Puka Nacua may be back soon, but there should be no rush against a Saints team that's only won one game in 2025. Their offense has been red-hot lately, and they have the personnel to win this game without him. However, the Rams can't afford not to take them seriously. They have a huge opportunity to get a game lead over the Seattle Seahawks with a win in week 9, one they cannot squander.
