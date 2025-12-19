Rams vs Seahawks Live Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams' season boils down to their Week 16 rematch against the Seattle Seahawks. A divisional sweep against the second-best team in the NFC West would secure their position atop their division and give them a really good chance of locking down the number one seed for the playoffs.

The Rams should feel good about themselves after their Week 15 domination over the Detroit Lions , but they shouldn't get comfortable. Not only will this game be played on a short week, but they'll be playing on the road. What are some things the Rams have to look out for in this matchup?

What To Keep in Mind?

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First and foremost, this is a Thursday night football game. The only time the Rams have had a TNF matchup this season was against their other divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, and it resulted in an overtime loss. That was a game the Rams shouldn't have lost, and they did so on the backs of both Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams fumbling and losing the football.

That's going to be the key against the Seahawks in their rematch, mistake free football. The Rams intercepted Sam Darnold four times in their Week 11 matchup, and they still narrowly won. They cannot afford to put the ball in harm's way, and that's going to be difficult without their secondary wide receiver.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davante Adams reaggravated his hamstring injury in their win against the Lions, and he's officially doubtful for tonight's game. The last time these two teams met, Adams notched a whopping one catch for one yard on eight targets. It isn't like Adams was effective against the Seahawks, but it's still a detriment to the Rams to not even have him out there.

Puka Nacua has been in the headlines lately due to his comments about the NFL's officiating, and he'll need to show out tonight against the Seahawks' defense. He was their best receiver by far in their first win over the Seahawks. That will need to happen again if the Rams want two wins over them this season.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is the Rams' most crucial game up to this point in the season. They can't afford to let it slip away.

The game kicks off at 5:15 PM PST / 8:15 PM EST and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.

START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

BIG PLAY: Rams TE Terrance Ferguson gets stopped on third down

TURNOVER: Rams RB Kyren Williams rushes the ball on 4th and inches, and can't make it. The Rams turn the ball over on downs on their opening possession

BIG PLAY: Seahawks QB hits Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III on a screen play, and it results in a 46-yard play

SCORING UPDATE: Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet runs it in from 4 yards out to score the first touchdown of the game, Seahawks up 7 - 0

BIG PLAY: Rams TE Davis Allen takes a pass 15 yards after the catch for a 27-yard play

BIG PLAY: Rams QB Matthew Stafford throws to Rams WR Puka Nacua on 4th down, and he comes up with a clutch catch despite the defensive offsides penalty

BIG PLAY: Rams WR Konata Mumpfield takes a pass up the field for a 19-yard play

INJURY: Rams OL Kevin Dotson was down on the field with an injury

PENALTY: Rams OL Justin Dedich comes in for an injured Dotson, and on his first snap of the game, he runs into the endzone and causes an ineligible man downfield penalty to erase the Rams' scoring a touchdown

SCORING UPDATE: Rams K Harrison Mevis nails a 23-yard field goal to get the Rams on the board, Rams down 7 - 3

BIG PLAY: Rams CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. knocks the ball loose from Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a third down pass and causes them to punt

BIG PLAY: Stafford hits Nacua in the middle of the field, and he uses his speed to turn it into a 54-yard play

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams down 7 - 3

START OF THE SECOND QUARTER:

BIG PLAY: Rams WR Jordan Whittington got open, and Stafford threw to him for a 19-yard catch and run

PENALTY: The Rams pick up a delay of game penalty trying to get the Seahawks defense to jump offsides

SCORING UPDATE: Mevis kicks a 28-yard field goal, Rams down 7 - 6

PENALTY: Seahawks OL Anthony Bradford commits a false start penalty, which sets their offense back five yards

SACK: Rams LB Nate Landman takes down Darnold for the first sack of the game, a 1-yard loss

BIG PLAY: Rams PR Xavier Smith returns the punt for a 31-yard gain

SCORING UPDATE: Ferguson catches a 3-yard touchdown, Rams up 13 - 7

SACK: Rams DE Kobie Turner takes down Darnold for an 8-yard loss

BIG PLAY: Walker III rushes the ball on a long third down and converts with a 17-yard rush

2 MINUTE WARNING