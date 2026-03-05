What the Rams Draft Outlook Looks Like Now

The Los Angeles Rams have notoriously thrown caution to the wind and don't hesitate when it comes to making big trades. They aren't a team that's going to wait around and twiddle their thumbs, and if that means leveraging their future by using their draft picks, then so be it.

It looked like Les Snead and the Rams front office had left those days behind them when they took Jared Verse in the first round a couple of years back. However, they used one of their first-round picks in the upcoming draft to trade for Trent McDuffie, an All-Pro corner who fills a huge need for them on defense. What does their draft outlook look like now?

Tom Fornelli writes for CBS Sports, and after it was announced that the Kansas City Chiefs were sending McDuffie away, he created a mock draft to reflect the updated picks. With only pick 13 at their disposal, the Rams are predicted to address their offensive line by selecting Monroe Freeling out of Georgia.

"It may not be the most pressing need for the Rams, but...they take a swing on Monroe Freeling's potential and look to grab somebody who could be the franchise's left tackle for the next decade", said Fornelli.

Outside of help in the secondary, I thought offensive line was the most pressing need for them in the draft. Their offensive line did an excellent job protecting Matthew Stafford en route to him winning the first MVP of his career, but they became a liability down the stretch when their depth became an issue.

The Rams lost to the Atlanta Falcons last season, largely due to the pressure they were able to get on Stafford with backup offensive linemen playing. That loss locked them out of a top-ten pick, so taking Freeling here feels like a no-brainer.

This move also bodes well for the success of Sean McVay and the Rams offense in the future, as not having to worry about your left tackle is a luxury few NFL teams can afford. They're on the search for their next signal caller after Stafford calls it a career, and having a young, exciting player on their offensive line can sweeten the pot if they want to go for an established quarterback in free agency.

Overall, this is the best case scenario for the Rams as they prepare for a season where there's no excuse why they don't win the Super Bowl.

