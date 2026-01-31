Mistakes Rams Need to fix This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams are going into this offseason looking to fix things that they did not take the chance to fix last season. They were the best team for most of last season, and they play a great brand of football. It just did not go the way they expected at the end.

The things that they did very well over the years, they did not do well this past season. The little things that many coaches talk about, they did not do at the most important time. A lot of things went wrong at the wrong time. The Rams had it all in front of them, back came up a few wins short of reaching their big-time goal. The Rams will take that as some motivation for next season.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Now the Rams will look at those things and make sure they do not pop up next season. This team is going to be great again next season. When you have a head coach like Sean McVay, he is going to look at all the ways to make sure his team gets back to that point where they got this past season, but this time, he will be looking for a different outcome. That is something McVay will not let sit easy with him next season. He is going to come back as a better coach for his team.

Things that turned in the worst way for the Rams last season

"Blocked kicks led to multiple early-season defeats, and the Rams in November signed Harrison Mevis to replace Joshua Karty and veteran snapper Jake McQuaide to replace Alex Ward," said Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) drops a punt return during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"A punt return for a touchdown by Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed on Dec. 18 ultimately led to McVay firing special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn."

"Punter Ethan Evans was mostly solid and Mevis performed well. But punt returner Xavier Smith’s attempt to catch a ball while he was falling down in the NFC championship game resulted in a fumble that led to a pivotal touchdown by the Seahawks."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No investment in secondary

"The Rams were so confident the pass rush would be dominant, they stood pat and made no changes to the secondary. No draft picks. No free agents. They made a trade deadline deal for cornerback Roger McCreary, but otherwise rode with the same group from 2024. In the NFC championship, Cobie Durant and Darious Williams started at cornerback."

