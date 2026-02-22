Rams NFC Foe Named Best Landing Spot For Kam Curl

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Outside of Quentin Lake, no player has had a bigger impact on reinventing the Los Angeles Rams' secondary in the post-Super Bowl LVI era than Kam Curl. In Curl's two seasons with the Rams, he has been a turnover-inducer and a consistent force, playing in a variety of roles to get the most out of the unit.

The problem is that Curl is set to be a free agent, and with each passing day, his popularity continues to grow around NFL circles, with one team in particular being identified as a unit in need of his services.

Curl Has Been Feeling the Love

Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron named Curl as a top free agent safety and stated Curl's best landing situation is with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Making life difficult on the quarterback by disguising coverages and structure is the name of the game for modern NFL defenses. That’s exactly what Christian Parker will aim to do as the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator. Having spent three seasons under the tutelage of Vic Fangio — 2021 in Denver and 2024-25 in Philadelphia — Parker understands the value of disguising looks. Last season, the Eagles deployed coverage disguises at the highest rate in the NFL (41.1%)."

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes and is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Curl, having played under Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, is a savvy safety who understands the nuances of baiting throws into disguised looks, as no defense over the past two seasons has run more coverage disguises than the Rams' unit. On those looks, Curl has recorded a strong 74.5 PFF coverage grade, making him a strong fit for Dallas’ new look defense."

On top of Cameron's endorsement, Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim also named Curl as one of the NFL's top safeties who are entering free agency.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

" Rams safety Kam Curl turned in a strong 2025 campaign before entering free agency," stated Geitheim. "He recorded 122 total tackles—second most among safeties—two sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions as PFF graded him 11th overall among safeties and second-best at his position in run defense. The highlight of his season came in a divisional round win over the Bears, when he picked off Caleb Williams in overtime to help lead the Rams back to the NFC title game."

As Curl's work continues to get praised, his value continues to increase. With various needs for the Rams to address, we are approaching a point where Curl's price could lead to the Rams' decision with Curl's future becoming the franchise's most important of the offseason.

