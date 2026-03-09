1 Rams Veteran Fighting for Job After Jaylen Watson Signing

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have added Super Bowl-winning teammates Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to their secondary and as the duo from the Kansas City Chiefs look to win their third Super Bowl, their additions have greatly affected the rest of the roster.

These moves not only put the future of Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary in serious doubt for an extension, they also question the future of an up-and-coming player.

What Will the Rams Do With Forbes?

Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes finally found his footing last season after what was a disastrous first two seasons in the NFL. Forbes, who played a starting role for the Rams, went toe-to-toe against the NFL's best, often coming out on top.

However, there are elements to Forbes' game that he struggles with, especially due to his slender build. There are also advantages as Forbes has shut down premier route running, possession receivers with his ability to play in the pocket, using his long arms to force incompletions.

These recent additions will likely make Forbes the third man in their three-man cornerback rotation and that rotation was coordinated by Aubrey Pleasant, who is no longer with the team, putting into question if the Rams will change how they did things last season. Pleasant served as a mentor to Forbes, with Pleasant's departure affecting Forbes as well.

The Rams have non-commital on Forbes' fifth-year option, which they must make a decision on this offseason.

“We've discussed it," stated Rams GM Les Snead on Forbes' fifth-year option in early March. "We probably, because it’s not as urgent of a matter as working through the start of next week, truly finalized and made a decision on that.”

With his future in doubt, we are looking at a scenario in which Forbes is likely to receive decreased playing time, while he could be set to be an unrestricted free agent in less than 12 months.

The Future of Forbes

Unless the Rams have a drastically different view towards team building than what we expect them to do, the recent signings at the cornerback position have made it impossible to extend Forbes and considering a fifth-year option would include a full guarenteed year with an eight figure cap hit, it's doubtful the Rams will pick it up.

The Rams could also triple-dip, using the 13th overall pick at corner as well. Long story short, Forbes will have to prove himself once again, but that shouldn't be a problem as he put on a show in training camp last season.