The Rams Move For McDuffie Was An A+ Manuver

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have executed a franchise-changing move for Super Bowl champion and All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the deal has been agreed to. The Rams will receive McDuffie, while the Kansas City Chiefs will get the 29th overall pick, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick.

Here are my thoughts on the move and why this was the trade the Rams needed to make.

McDuffie Solves A Lot While Sacrificing Nothing

This move, along with McDuffie's expected extension, will tie him to the Rams for the next several years. A proven cornerback who is able to operate in a variety of roles, McDuffie has the ability to shut down the best pass catchers in the NFC, while his cerebral nature will increase the football IQ of the entire unit.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

By trading away the 29th pick, the Rams also keep every single critical pick needed to sustain success in 2026 and in the future. The Rams still own the 13th pick, all their day two picks this year, and their first from next season.

The move also brings a native son of Southern California home, and considering McDuffie already expressed interest in being a Ram before the move was made, the team is bringing in a player who everyone knows will play for more than himself.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

McDuffie is a beloved teammate, a notable playmaker, and fills the only hole the Rams had in 2026, filling that role for the next several years in a way that allows the team financially maintain the strength of their roster.

While some may question how much the Rams spent to grab him, there are no guarantees in the NFL, but the Rams' system of trading for veteran players has proven to be a successful one and when the Rams massively overpaid for Braden Fiske during the 2024 NFL Draft, no one was complaining when he finished the season as the NFL's rookie leader in sacks.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, I'm much more intrigued by the potential of the 13th pick and using it to pair a rookie corner with McDuffie and Emmanuel Forbes. If the NFL wishes to use 11 personnel, the Rams could use McDuffie to take out a team's WR2 while using Forbes/ a rookie to stop a WR1 with safety help over the top.

That would give a rookie like Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy, or whoever the Rams select time to grow into the role. Then the Rams would have lockdown corners to begin the post-Matthew Stafford era while still making the most of the present day. That's an A+ maneuver.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.