Rams Execute Franchise-Changing Trade For All-Pro Cornerback

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams cane into the 2026 offseason, there was a pressing need to address the cornerback position. The Rams had many options and on Wednesday, they made their move.

The Rams are trading multiple draft picks for All-Pro cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion Trent McDuffie. The Rams are also expected to give McDuffie their first major cornerback extension since executing their trade for Jalen Ramsey during the 2019 NFL season.

The Details of the Deal

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the deal has been agreed to. The Rams will receive McDuffie while the Kansas City Chiefs will get the 29th overall pick, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick.

McDuffie is now reunited with Jimmy Lake, the Rams' current pass game coordinator & defensive backs coach. Lake worked with McDuffie during their time at the University of Washington. With the move, the Rams retain their 13th overall selection as well as all of their 2026 day two picks in the NFL Draft.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Lake and his importance on Tuesday.

"Being able to have Jimmy Lake transition into our pass game coordinator and DB's coach, he’s a guy that's been a head coach and he’s been a coordinator," stated McVay. "I’ve been able to spend the last couple of years, two out of the last three years with him where he and I have worked really closely. His capacity for the game and big picture perspective I think is going to provide tremendous value to [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula] and our defensive staff. He's very clear. He’s got a great way about communicating and I'm excited about this group. I'm excited about the guys coming back."

Les Snead and the NFL Trade Market

On Tuesday, Rams general manager Les Snead spoke about the trade market and his perspective on this time of year.

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches his team warm up before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“This is the time of year," stated Snead. "I do know this, those discussions can go on. We practiced against the Cowboys in Oxnard and [Packers Outside Linebacker] Micah Parsons was at those practices. He wasn't practicing, but on opening day he was a Green Bay Packer. I don't remember exactly when he played his first game. This is the time of year they're really picking up because sometimes trades… you're either going to have to redo a contract or you're taking on a salary and if it's two weeks after the opening bell rings, you might have already used some of your space so that eliminates trade partners and things like that. This is usually the most intense time and probably even more intense than right there at the trade deadline during the season.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.