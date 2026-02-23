The Rams Should Consider Going After Maxx Crosby's Teammate Instead

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams are only focused on preparing for this season, a game-changing move could be in play sooner rather than later. While the Rams, like the NFL is waiting to see what happens with Maxx Crosby, it's actually the drama on the other side of the ball that the Rams should take a look at.

Bowers Reigns Supreme Yet Again

Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine ranked Bowers as the seventh-best tight end in the NFL, due to his PFF grade of 78.8. However, Bowers usage was limited due to the variety of issues associated with the Raiders in 2025.

"A knee injury cut Brock Bowers’ season in half, with the former 13th overall pick playing in just 12 games in 2025," stated Valentine. "Still, the former All-Pro was still a nuisance for opposing defenses. Bowers caught 64 passes for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, and his 78.8 PFF grade was seventh among tight ends."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"The Raiders’ offense struggled for large stretches of the season, and that impacted Bowers. But, he still managed to have one of the best receiving performances against the Jaguars in Week 9, catching 12 of 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns on a 93.6 PFF grade. He’ll continue to be one of the NFL’s elite tight ends for years to come."

In Bowers' two years in the NFL, he is set to work with two general managers, three head coaches, and five different offensive play callers. Bowers hopes his third NFL season will end with the Raiders retaining their head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator for the first time in two complete consecutive seasons since 2020.

How Bowers Could Come Available

The likelihood that the Raiders move Bowers before the NFL season is slim to none, especially as the Raiders are expected to draft Heisman winner and National Champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick.

However, over the last four seasons, the Raiders have moved four star players and all of them ended up in a better situation. That includes Darren Waller, who went to the Giants and had an 6-11 record.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Derek Carr has a brief stint with the Saints, where he experienced a winning season for the third time in the NFL career. Davante Adams went to the Jets, which paved his way to the Rams, where he had an incredible season, returning to the NFC Championship Game. Jakobi Meyers forced his way out, got an extension from the Jacksonville Jaguars, became a consistent producer, and won the AFC South.

Over the course of the next season, history says the Raiders are bound to do something that will lead to the departure of a star. While Maxx Crosby could be that name, it's Bowers who might force the move as he is currently having a Hall of Fame career ruined by front office ineptitude. If Bowers does make that move, the Rams are the perfect landing spot.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Being a team in a different conference and draft capital could be enough for the Raiders. Bowers was a collegiate teammate with Stetson Bennett and Warren McClendon, plus was a teammate of Adams, so the familiarity is there, and the Sean McVay offense would turn Bowers into an annual All-Pro.

I have studied the Raiders for years, and I believe there will be a moment, a gleam, for which a trade will be able to be executed over the next 12-18 months, if not sooner. It's up to the Rams to decide if it's they who pulls the trigger.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.