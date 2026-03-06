Kenyon Sadiq Must Be Considered For Rams At No. 13

Two days ago, the Los Angeles Rams had press conferences from head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead. The latter discussed how this year's draft selections are used now and in the future, generating some intrigue.

"Whether it's the first rounders, whether it's the Day 2 (picks), whether it's future picks it's, hey, try to use them on a player that's going to give us an edge, make an impact," Snead discussed on Tuesday. "We like to call it an edge. What edge does that player give this version of the Rams?"

A player the Rams could consider in the first round is Oregon Ducks tight end, Kenyon Sadiq. It may sound outrageous considering the other needs on the roster, despite the blockbuster acquisition of Trent McDuffie. However, it is a possibility that must be pondered ahead of April's draft.

Why Kenyon Sadiq must be considered the pick at No. 13

Kenyon Sadiq is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 78 out of 1356 TE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agility testing, bench tomorrow, splits projected.https://t.co/OuHXj5P05O pic.twitter.com/BGMzWQYUPz — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

Sadiq is purely a terrific athlete, which has been evident for the past couple of years as a member of Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List". The NFL Scouting Combine made that more apparent than ever, running the fastest 40-yard dash of any tight end ever at 4.39 seconds. The tape matches the athleticism, and it is clear that if taken in the first round, Sadiq would be a weapon for any offense that acquires him.

Why the Rams? Exhibit A is the trade for McDuffie, adding an elite talent to the cornerback room in a move that signals the team is going all in for this year's Super Bowl. It also makes sense to consider a tight end with long-time starter Tyler Higbee expected to enter free agency and test the open market.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with his athleticism, Sadiq is a terrific player overall. Currently a top-20 prospect on my big board, the Ducks star tight end is a well-compacted player with great vertical speed to win the seams and the versatility to play inside-out. His ball skills are outstanding with great tracking ability as well, while providing immense value as a blocker in the run game.

The Rams may have a combination of those things, but they would be set for the future at tight end by pairing Sadiq with Terrance Ferguson to create an Oregon Ducks room at the position. This would allow McVay to be more creative in 12 and 13-personnel packages, making his offense that much more dangerous in their pursuit of a world title.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.