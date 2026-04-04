Rams Must Show Restraint When it Comes to 2026 Draft

The Los Angeles Rams will finally have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is something we have not been familiar with when it comes to the Rams. The Rams, over the years, have given up their first-round picks for veteran players or players they believe would help them win now.

For the most part, it has worked for the Rams, and you cannot say it was the wrong move for the Rams based on how successful their team has been over the last few seasons, and they are going to be the favorites going into next season as well. That is what the Rams have been doing, and that is why they are one of the best teams year in and year out. They just know how to get things done and do it in ways that will not hurt their players or the future of the franchise.

The major thing that has helped the Rams over the years is that in the draft, they have the best drafting team in the NFL, even without having first-round picks. That is something the Rams have done well. In rounds 2-7, they have been able to find the players that no one has on their radar, and they have been able to make those players into starters, and some are the best in the league.

Major credit has to go to general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay for being the masters behind it.

Rams need to stick with their first round pick

As for this year's draft, the Rams are looking to stay put with the No. 13 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Rams had another first-round pick, but they traded it for the NFL's top cornerback, Trent McDuffie, which was a great move by the Rams this offseason.

Now at No. 13, the Rams are looking for another young player to help them come in and make things happen next year.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams do not have any real reason to move up in this year's draft. All their starting spots have been addressed and going into next year, they are bringing back most of the same roster from last season.

The Rams will not look to move down in the draft either unless they get an offer from a team that is just too good to pass up on. One that sends them more picks and one that still lets them select the player they want in the first round.